Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Joe Biden wants everyone to know he's not pardoning pot dealers

In a speech, the President said his cannabis pardon doesn’t extend people who sell the substance

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 9:21 am

click to enlarge President Joe Biden said in a speech that people who use cannabis shouldn't do time, but "you can't sell it." - Public domain, the White House
Public domain, the White House
President Joe Biden said in a speech that people who use cannabis shouldn't do time, but "you can't sell it."

Even though cannabis reform advocates praised President Joe Biden for finally making good on his promise to expunge pot records, the president evidently wants folks to know that clemency doesn’t apply to dealers.

During a speech last week at Delaware State University, Biden trumpeted his record on weed but pointed out that the pardon doesn’t extend to those who sold the stuff. The disclaimer was first covered by news site Marijuana Moment.

"And I’m keeping my promise that no one — no one should be in jail for merely using or possessing marijuana. None. None," the Democrat said. "And the records, which hold up people from being able to get jobs and the like, should be totally expunged. Totally expunged. You can’t sell it. But if it’s just use, you’re completely free."

Biden's clemency deal only applies to 6,500 people who committed a federal possession offense or who violated possession law in Washington, D.C., according to Marijuana Moment. Another 2,800 people are now serving time in federal prison for pot convictions that aren’t limited to simple possession.

Originally published by our sister paper, San Antonio Current.

Related
President Joe Biden directed his administration to reconsider marijuana's classification as a Schedule 1 drug.

Rescheduling cannabis would be a big mistake, activists say: President Biden directed his administration to reconsider the Schedule 1 drug classification of cannabis, but the move could have unintended consequences

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

Scroll to read more One Hitters articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Rapper Berner is opening a Grand Rapids Cookies cannabis dispensary

By Lee DeVito

A rendering of the new 3,000-square-foot Cookies dispensary slated to open in Grand Rapids.

Detroit drug raids decline 95% due to cannabis legalization, changing priorities

By Brett Rowland, The Center Square and Tom Gantert, The Center Square

The 95% decline in drug raids in the city is the result of a combination of factors, Detroit police officials said.

Recreational cannabis businesses are closer than ever to opening in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Detroit still does not have a recreational marijuana dispensary.

Rescheduling cannabis would be a big mistake, activists say

By Steve Neavling

President Joe Biden directed his administration to reconsider marijuana's classification as a Schedule 1 drug.

Also in Weed

Rescheduling cannabis would be a big mistake, activists say

By Steve Neavling

President Joe Biden directed his administration to reconsider marijuana's classification as a Schedule 1 drug.

Recreational cannabis businesses are closer than ever to opening in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Detroit still does not have a recreational marijuana dispensary.

Rapper Berner is opening a Grand Rapids Cookies cannabis dispensary

By Lee DeVito

A rendering of the new 3,000-square-foot Cookies dispensary slated to open in Grand Rapids.

Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Jim Belushi.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us