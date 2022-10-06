Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Biden announces major federal cannabis reform, including pardoning all possession offenses

The President made the surprise announcement on Twitter

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 4:01 pm

Finally, the Biden administration appears to be moving toward major federal cannabis reform.

In a surprise announcement made on Twitter on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a series of sweeping cannabis reforms, including pardoning all prior offenses for possession and calling on state governors to do the same.

“As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said on Twitter. “Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Biden said those steps will include pardoning all prior federal offenses for possession. “There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” he said. “My pardon will remove this burden.”

Biden also called on Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into rescheduling cannabis under federal law. Cannabis is currently considered a Schedule 1 drug, which makes it illegal to transport across state lines, limits scientific research, and prevents banks from working with cannabis businesses.

“We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin – and more serious than fentanyl,” Biden said. “It makes no sense.”

Biden also called on limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of cannabis.

He said the decision was made to remedy the effects of the racist war on drugs.

“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states,” he said. “That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.”

The announcement, made weeks ahead of the midterm elections, is an about-face for the administration. Earlier this year, the White House signaled that it would not make a cannabis reform announcement before the midterms. And last year, it was revealed that the Biden administration had been purging staff for past cannabis use, in even states where cannabis use is legal.

Last year, a Gallup poll found that 68% of Americans support legalizing cannabis, a record high.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

