Herbology to launch Ypsilanti cannabis dispensary with grand opening, free ounces

The festivities will feature DJs, food trucks, giveaways, and games

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 10:33 am

click to enlarge The new Herbology Cannabis Co. dispensary in Ypsilanti. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The new Herbology Cannabis Co. dispensary in Ypsilanti.

Herbology Cannabis Co. is opening its newest adult-use dispensary in Ypsilanti, with grand opening festivities beginning Friday.

The dispensary at 915 W. Michigan Ave. is giving away a free ounce of flower for the first 100 customers on each day, starting at 1 p.m., between Friday and Sunday.

The grand opening festivities will feature DJs, food trucks, giveaways, and games.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Herbology Cannabis Co. to the vibrant community of Ypsilanti,” TJ Jawad, CEO of Herbology Cannabis Co., said in a news release. “Our grand opening weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with entertainment, giveaways, and, of course, a wide selection of top-notch cannabis products. We look forward to sharing our passion for cannabis with the local community and delivering exceptional customer service.”

The dispensary offers a wide selection of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals, vape cartridges, drinks, concentrates, and accessories.

Herbology Cannabis Co. also operates two dispensaries in River Rouge and a store in Detroit at 417 Schaefer Hwy.

Location Details

Herbology Cannabis Co.

915 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Washtenaw County

1 article

Tags:

