Hazel Park becomes third Michigan city to decriminalize natural psychedelics

Hazel Park joins the psychedelic revolution

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge Hazel Park City Council voted to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms and other entheogenic plants. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Hazel Park City Council voted to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms and other entheogenic plants.

Hazel Park City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms and other entheogenic plants.

The resolution defines entheogenic plants as “plants, fungi, and natural materials that can benefit psychological and physical wellness, support and enhance religious and spiritual practices, and can reestablish human’s inalienable and direct relationship to nature.” They include psychedelic mushrooms, peyote, mescaline, ayahuasca, and dimethyltryptamine, or DMT.

The unanimous vote means that the possession, cultivation, distribution, and purchasing of entheogenic plants must be among the lowest priority for the city’s law enforcement. The resolution also bars the use of city funds or resources to investigate, arrest, or prosecute someone for allegedly violating state or federal laws banning the use of entheogenic plants.

“We need to eliminate the stigma around entheogenic plants and acknowledge them for what they are — legitimate medicinal and therapeutic substances that have improved countless lives,” Hazel Park City Councilmember Luke Londo, who introduced the resolution, said in a statement. “As a proponent and occasional consumer, it’s critical that we normalize these natural treatments that allow people to overcome addiction, improve their mental health and embrace their religion and spirituality.”

Hazel Park is the third city in Michigan to decriminalize entheogenic plants.

Ann Arbor City Council unanimously voted to decriminalize the plants in September 2020. In November 2021, Detroit voters decriminalized the plants.

In January 2021, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said his office would no longer prosecute cases involving entheogenic plants.

Eleven other cities nationwide have decriminalized either psilocybin or all entheogenic plants, according to Decriminalize Nature Michigan, which was instrumental in the ballot proposal decriminalizing entheogenic plants in Detroit.

Decriminalize Nature Michigan is collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would decriminalize entheogenic plants statewide.

“We are grateful for the Hazel Park City Council’s action tonight, and hope to see other cities and the entire state of Michigan follow suit,” said Shan Vicius, a psychedelic integration coach who runs the Decriminalize Nature Hazel Park chapter. “People like me who use entheogenic plants are your friends, your clients, your family, and your neighbors. We deserve the ability to use these natural medicines that significantly improve our wellness and our lives.”

Weed Slideshows

Primitiv primitivgroup.com Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Primitiv

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers
Hotbox your car at Ford-Wyoming Drive-in 10400 Ford Rd., Dearborn; 313-846-6910; forddrivein.com Driving and consuming marijuana is not legal, folks. And yes, that goes for the all-too-discreet vape and edible life, too. However, what happens in your car at the 70-plus-year-oldFord-Wyoming Drive-in stays in your car at the Ford-Wyoming Drive-in. That is until you exit your vehicle to snag some optional concession munchies because yeah, dudes and dudettes, you don't have to spring for concessions because you can bring your own. Hell, you can bring full meals, full-blown takeout, eat fucking sushi from your dashboard because no one is going to stop you. All tickets include two movies which mean more time to get and stay high. Oh, and we've all been at a traditional non-drive-in theater and been so high and found ourselves laughing at very inappropriate times (we would like to issue a formal apology to anyone who may have been in the audience of the Friday morning matinee showing of Million Dollar Baby at Star Gratiot in Roseville.) Well, guess what? You can laugh at as many tragic boxing-based accidents you want with no social stigma and no shame. Blaze up and drive in. Just don't forget to turn your headlights off, stoner. Photo via Ford-Wyoming Drive-in/Facebook

20 things to do in the Detroit area when you're stoned AF
Vaporizer For the canna-curious: Ooze Slim Pen Twist Battery with Smart USB, $19.99 Available at various Detroit-area dispensaries; oozelife.com We were canna-curious once when it came to vaping, and we remember not wanting to do a damn thing other than huff and puff on a portable and discreet pen anywhere and everywhere regardless of legal ramifications. Leave the high-maintenance vapes for the canna-sseur and don't overthink baby's first vape (as in you, baby, not an actual human baby, because that would be irresponsible). Welcome to the Ooze life: Ooze, a Michigan-bred cannabis accessory company, was one of the earliest vape batteries around. &#147;Batteries? I thought we were talking about vape pens?&#148; Calm down, newbie. Most disposable vape pens harness a battery, which you can then screw/pop in your favorite concentrate cartridge. You good? OK, so Ooze offers affordable &#151; and colorful &#151; USB rechargeable batteries that are so slim and so portable that you won't even know it's there. Well, that is until you hit that shit and you're on clouds 9, 10, and 420. Photo via OozeLife.com

A 420 gift guide for metro Detroit's canna-curious and canna-sseurs

