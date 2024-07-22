Strongest Weed Strains - 12 Highest THC Strains to Grow

Pros: High THC levels up to 28%

Perfect for relaxation

Fast flowering for quick results

Feminized seeds for guaranteed bud

Easy to grow Cons: It may cause paranoia in new users

Low CBD levels Strain Type Black Widow is mostly a sativa hybrid, with 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. It is a mix of Brazilian Sativa and South Indian Indica. Flowering Time Patience is key with Black Widow. It often flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and is ready to harvest in 10-14 weeks. Indoors, you can expect yields of 12 to 16 ounces per plant. In the outdoors, plants can grow up to 6 feet tall and yield 11 to 14 ounces per plant. Aroma & Flavor This particular strain has a strong, earthy, sweet aroma. The smell alone is almost as powerful as the punch it delivers. Prepare for a piney, berry overlay with a nutty aftertaste. THC Level & Effects Black Widow packs a punch with a high THC percentage up to 28%. The high is euphoric and can lift your mood. It’s perfect for relaxation. New cannabis users should be cautious. It might cause a little paranoia or dizziness. It’s ideal for evenings because it makes you feel deeply relaxed and sleepy. Growth Difficulty Growing Black Widow is fairly straightforward. This strongest marijuana strain is resistant to pests, molds, and mildew. Great for amateurs and growers with a brown thumb. High rainfall can affect its yield, though. Consider growing it indoors or in a greenhouse. For the best results, follow the germination instructions on how to germinate cannabis seeds on their grow manual. Where to Order For the best Black Widow Feminized Seeds, check out ILGM. They offer free shipping to all U.S. states and guarantee 100% germination. They also offer great discounts, including up to 10% off on bulk orders and special promotions. With the bud guarantee, you get viable seeds that grow into healthy plants. Check the Best Prices on ILGM Alien Mints - Best Weed Strains for High THC

Pros Potent strain with THC levels up to 30%

Balanced hybrid effects

Good height for indoor and outdoor growing

Good for sleep and relaxation

Unique aroma and flavor profile Cons Moderate growing experience

Can be strong for newbies Strain Type Alien Mints is a balanced hybrid. A perfect 50/50 mix of Sativa and Indica. The cannabis strain has roots from Alien OG and Girl Scout Cookies. Flowering Time This marijuana strain has a swift flowering time of just 8 weeks. Indoors, you can expect a moderate yield. Outdoors, the yield can boost from moderate to high. Each cannabis plant grows to around 5-8 ft. Learn how tall this strain can grow on Crop King Seeds how to grow marijuana guide Aroma & Flavor The scent of Alien Mints is a blend of earthy, minty, and sweet aromas. The flavor follows suit, with some diesel in every puff THC Level & Effects Alien Mints is a high THC strain. The average THC percentage sits around 29-30%. This strain delivers a potent high that's both euphoric and relaxing. It can help bring some ZZZs and relieve stress. Growth Difficulty This marijuana strain is ideal for growers who have some experience but are not complete novices. It thrives in sunny, warm climates. Indoors, it stays on the smaller side, not exceeding 4ft. It is great if you’re short on space. Outdoors can grow to a medium height, taking full advantage of the open air and sunlight to boost its yield. Where to Order If you're looking for high-quality Alien Mints seeds, look at Crop King Seeds. They offer an 80% germination guarantee. Enjoy amazing deals, like a 10% discount on your first order and free shipping for orders over $200. Check the Best Prices on Crop King Seeds Papaya Kush - Strongest Weed Strains for Flavour Seekers

Pros Delightful tropical flavors

Great for outdoor harvests

Autoflower seeds

22% average THC potency

Easy to grow Cons Moderate yield

Limited CBD content Strain Type Papaya Kush is a balanced hybrid mix of Cherry Bear Kush, Lemon Tree Papaya, GMO, and EZBake AF. Flowering Time Papaya Kush completes its entire growth cycle in about 75 days from sowing. Indoor growers can expect a yield of 0.89 to 1.25 oz/sq ft (269-377 g/sq m), and outdoor growers will enjoy similar results. Aroma & Flavor Papaya Kush offers the flavors of a juicy papaya. Add a hint of floral gas (diesel). The aroma is sweet and tropical with subtle gassy undertones. THC Level & Effects With a THC potency of around 22%, Papaya Kush is not lightweight. This potent strain also delivers a powerful, calm, and euphoric high. Cannabis users often report feeling joyful and focused. Great for creative activities or unwinding after a long day. Growth Difficulty Papaya Kush is one of the easiest weed strains to grow. It’s perfect for both beginners and experienced growers. It thrives in a temperature range of 65-80°F. Ideal humidity levels are 50-70% RH. This strain is versatile and can be grown both indoors and outdoors. It can reach a moderate height of 70-80 cm indoors. Where to Order Like Black Widow, you can buy the best Papaya Kush seeds from ILGM. Check the Best Prices on ILGM GMO Cookies - Best Weed Strains for Long-Lasting Effects

Pros High THC percentage

High yields

Great for nighttime use

Long-lasting relaxing effects

Garlicky flavor Cons Aroma may be too strong

Can be high maintenance Strain Type GMO Cookies is an Indica Dominant strain, with an impressive 90% Indica and 10% Sativa ratio. Flowering Time GMO Cookies flowers for 8 to 10 weeks. Indoors, it can yield up to 600 grams per square meter. Outdoors, it thrives and can be harvested around October. Aroma & Flavor GMO Cookies delivers a unique sweet and earthy aroma. Expect a hit of diesel undertones. It has a cookie taste with a hint of garlic and coffee richness. Cannabis consumers report a smooth, gassy finish. THC Level & Effects THC test results show levels up to 24%. The high is incredibly potent, with calming and relaxing effects. Users often feel a strong body buzz that soothes aches and pains. It's also known to uplift the mind. Great for insomnia, depression, arthritis, and nausea. Growth Difficulty Growing GMO Cookies requires the proper method and conditions. This marijuana strain is considered medium-difficult to grow. It prefers a warm climate and benefits from frequent de-leafing. This helps improve airflow and light exposure. Where to Order If you want high-quality GMO Cookies seeds, visit MSNL (Marijuana Seeds NL). They guarantee a 90% germination rate. The seed bank offers fantastic deals and promotions. It also provides free seeds with every purchase and fast shipping options. Check the Best Prices on MSNL Bruce Banner - Highest THC Strains for Energizing Effects

Pros High THC percentages

Massive yield

Fast flowering time

Energizing and relaxing effects

Suitable for both recreational and medicinal use Cons Effects can be overwhelming for beginners

Requires regular maintenance Strain Type Bruce Banner is a Sativa Dominant strain. It’s a powerful mix of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Flowering Time Bruce Banner flowers in just 8 to 10 weeks. Indoors, you can expect a massive yield of up to 600 grams per square meter. Outdoors, it thrives and produces similarly impressive results. Aroma & Flavor Bruce Banner has a swirling blend of diesel, earthy, and fruity notes. The taste is equally complex, with a spicy citrus aftertaste. THC Level & Effects With an average THC level of over 25%, Bruce Banner is a powerhouse. The high kicks in fast, with an energizing rush and a relaxing wave. Cannabis consumers often feel uplifted and creative. Yet, it can be overwhelming for those new to high-THC strains. Growth Difficulty Bruce Banner is moderately easy to grow. It thrives indoors and outdoors but prefers temperature to warm climates. Regular maintenance and nutrient management can help. Where to Order This particular strain is part of the seed catalog offered by MNSL seed bank. Check the Best Prices on MSNL Girl Scout Cookies - Strongest Weed Strains for Happy Highs

Pros High THC percentage

Versatile effects

Easy to grow

Strong sweet flavors

High yields Cons Moderate CBD content (0.6%)

May require odor control Strain Type Girl Scout Cookies is a Mostly Indica strain. It's a delightful mix of Girl Scout Cookies and Ruderalis. Flowering Time Girl Scout Cookies autoflowers in 8 to 10 weeks. It's a breeze to grow and offers a steady yield. Indoor growers can expect about 5 oz per square meter, and outdoor growers around 2 to 3 oz per plant. Aroma & Flavor Girl Scout Cookies has a sweet, earthy scent with a hint of minty freshness. The flavor is just as delightful—sweet, minty, and a bit of spice. THC Level & Effects With a THC content of 22%, this strain packs a punch. The high is intensely happy and euphoric, perfect for boosting creativity and mood. Cannabis enthusiasts often feel a wave of euphoria followed by a calm relaxation. It's great for stimulating appetite and inducing sleep. Growth Difficulty Girl Scout Cookies is a beginner-friendly and robust weed strain. It thrives in both indoor and outdoor settings. The cannabis plant is resilient and highly resistant to pests. Ensure it gets enough light and nutrients, and you’ll be rewarded with quality buds. Where to Order For top-quality Girl Scout Cookies seeds, head over to Homegrown Cannabis Co. They have awesome deals, like 12-packs for just $99 and free shipping. You can even get extra discounts using their discount codes. Check the Best Prices on Homegrown Cannabis Co Strawberry Banana Feminized - Highest THC Strains for Easy Growing

Pros High THC content (22-26%)

Sweet and tropical flavors

Easy to grow

Quick flowering time

High yield indoors and outdoors Cons Low CBD

Needs temp regulation Strain Type Strawberry Banana Feminized is a cannabis Indica Dominant hybrid. It is a cross between Bubblegum and Banana Kush. Flowering Time This strain flowers in about 9 weeks. Indoors, you can expect a yield of approximately 425-500 grams per square meter. Outdoors, it can produce up to 600-700 grams per plant. Aroma & Flavor Strawberry Banana Feminized offers a tropical blend of pineapple, lemon, lavender, and berry. The aroma is equally tropical, with a blend of sweet and skunky notes. THC Level & Effects With a THC content ranging from 22-26%, this strain is potent and effective. The high is balanced, providing both euphoric and relaxing effects. Users often report feelings of happiness, giggles, and creativity. Perfect for social gatherings or a relaxing evening at home. It’s a true mood booster. Growth Difficulty Strawberry Banana Feminized is beginner-friendly and easy to grow. It thrives in various climatic conditions. Be it warm, sunny days or slightly cooler weather. The strain can produce remarkable yields even in slightly humid environments. Monitor the temperature and provide proper care. Where to Order Rocket Seeds is the best seed bank to buy this strain. They offer free shipping on orders over $200 and 10 free seeds on orders over $420. Check the Best Prices on Rocket Seeds Gas Monkey Hybrid - Strongest Weed Strains for Relaxation and Stress Relief

Pros High THC content

Strong relaxation effects

Unique flavor profile

Helps with anxiety and stress

Dense, medium-sized buds Cons Hard to find

Not beginner-friendly Strain Type Gas Monkey is a cannabis Indica Dominant Hybrid. It's a cross between Grease Monkey and Gas. Flowering Time Gas Monkey has a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks. Indoors, expect a medium yield. The yield can be impressive outdoors. That makes it a rewarding weed strain for those who can handle its growing needs. Aroma & Flavor Gas Monkey has a fuel-forward flavor profile with skunky undertones of pine and lemon. Expect a hint of lemon zest and a touch of skunk. THC Level & Effects This strain packs a punch with a THC content of 28-31%. It delivers a heavy lift at the onset, rushing into your mind with rapidly expanding euphoria. You'll feel a numbing effect that quickly spreads through your body. It leaves you slightly couch-locked and deeply relaxed. Perfect for those looking to unwind after a long day. Medical benefits include pain, insomnia, and anxiety relief. Growth Difficulty Growing Gas Monkey can be a bit challenging. It thrives in warm, sunny climates but requires proper care and attention to flourish. Not ideal for beginners, this strain benefits from experienced hands. Regular maintenance and monitoring are key to achieving the best results. Where to Order Check Elephant Garden for top-quality Gas Monkey seeds. They have good prices and sometimes discounts. Known for their good service and products, Elephant Garden will get you the best seeds for your needs. Gas Monkey is rare, so grab it when you can. Check the Best Prices on Check Elephant Garden Chemdog Feminized - Strongest Weed Strains for Medicinal Use

Pros High THC content

Strong and long-lasting effects

High yield potential

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor growing

Complex and satisfying flavor profile Cons Requires regular maintenance

Not ideal for beginners Strain Type Chemdog Feminized is an Indica Dominant Hybrid. It’s a cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Flowering Time Chemdog has a flowering time of about 9 weeks. Indoors, you can expect a yield of up to 800 grams per square meter. Outdoors, production can reach up to 1000 grams per plant. Aroma & Flavor Chemdog has a pungent, earthy aroma with hints of diesel and lemon. The flavor is a delightful blend of acidity, lemon, and diesel that lingers on the palate. THC Level & Effects With a THC content of 24.5%, Chemdog is potent and not for the faint of heart. The high is narcotic and long-lasting. It provides a strong sense of euphoria and relaxation. Cannabis enthusiasts often experience a powerful perception alteration. That makes it ideal for medicinal purposes. It’s particularly effective for managing chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Growth Difficulty Chemdog is moderately challenging to grow. It thrives in both indoor and outdoor growing cannabis environments. It prefers a medium to high level of EC. The plant can handle various training techniques like ScrOG or LST. Regular maintenance can help with optimal growth and yield. Where to Order Green House Seeds Co. has the best Chemdog weed strains. They are affordable and provide excellent support. You will get free shipping on orders over $100. Check the Best Prices on Green House Seeds Co. Death Star - Best Weed Strains for Deep Relaxation

Pros: High THC levels up to 27%

Perfect for deep relaxation

Quick flowering time

Great cannabis hybrid vigor

Great for pain relief Cons: Can cause couch-lock

May induce dry mouth Strain Type Death Star is an Indica-dominant hybrid, with parents Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. Flowering Time Death Star typically flowers in 8 to 9 weeks. Indoors, you can expect impressive yields of up to 600 grams per square meter. Outdoors can produce a similarly hefty bounty. That makes it a high-yielding strain in any environment. Aroma & Flavor Death Star has a pungent, skunky aroma with sweet and earthy undertones. A mix of diesel and sweet citrus. The flavor features notes of lemon and pine. THC Level & Effects Death Star packs a punch with THC levels up to 27%. The high is deeply relaxing, perfect for unwinding after a long day. It can make you feel like you’re floating in space. Ideal for tackling chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Too much, and you might find yourself stuck on the couch. Growth Difficulty Growing the Death Star is relatively easy, even for beginners. This strain is resistant to common pests and molds. That makes it a reliable choice for novice growers. It thrives in a controlled indoor environment. It can also flourish outdoors with proper care. Ensure it gets plenty of light and nutrients. Where to Order For the best Death Star Feminized Seeds, check out Buymyweed Online. They offer free shipping on most orders, with a guarantee of 90% germination. Check the Best Prices on Buymyweed Online Mimosa Strain - Strongest Weed Strains for Daytime Use

Pros Uplifting and energizing effects

High THC content

Great for social situations

Helps with anxiety and stress

Delicious citrus and berry flavors Cons Not ideal for nighttime use

May cause dry mouth Strain Type Mimosa is a Sativa Dominant Hybrid of Clementine and Purple Punch. Flowering Time Mimosa has a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks. Indoors, you can expect a yield of around 400-500 grams per square meter. Outdoors, it performs equally well, producing a generous harvest. It's a strain that rewards patience and care with bountiful yields. Aroma & Flavor Mimosa has a citrus and berry explosion on the nose. You get the fresh scent of oranges combined with the sweetness of berries. The flavor is a sweet and tangy taste that lingers long after the last puff. THC Level & Effects Mimosa has a THC content of 27%. The high is uplifting and energizing. It provides a clear-headed boost that is perfect for starting your day. Cannabis users often feel a wave of euphoria and creativity. That makes the strongest strain great for social gatherings or tackling creative projects. Growth Difficulty Growing Mimosa can be a bit tricky, but it's worth the effort. It thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments but calls for a temperate climate. Where to Order MMJ Express stocks the highest quality Mimosa seeds. They offer a reliable germination guarantee and great customer service. Check the Best Prices on MMJ Express Irish Cream - Highest THC Strains for Evening Relaxation