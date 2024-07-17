Best Seed Banks: Top 12 Reputable Cannabis Seeds Vendors

Of course, there are hundreds of places you can buy weed seeds online. As cannabis growers and users, we’ve done thorough research. Check out below our top picks of cannabis seed banks you can buy from right now.
Our favorite seed bank is ILGM. It offers a 100% germination guarantee and free seeds with every order. They stock only high-quality marijuana seeds. Be they feminized, regular, or autoflowering cannabis seeds.
Best Seed Banks: First Look
- ILGM – Editor’s choice as the Best Seed Bank Overall (100% Germination Guarantee)
- Crop King Seeds – Best Customer Support
- Homegrown Cannabis Co – Best for Quality and Variety
- Seed Supreme – Best for Free Seeds and Deals
- Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Best for Harsh Climate Strains
- Humboldt Seed Company – Best for Award-Winning Strains
- Rocket Seed Bank – Best for Many Breeders
- Marijuana Seeds NL (MSNL) – Best for Established Reputation (Since 1999)
- Herbies Head Shop – Best for Extensive Seed Selection (2000 Plus Strains)
- DNA Genetics – Best for Premium Strains + Free Shipping
- Sonoma Seeds – Best for Organic and Non-GMO Seeds
- Royal Queen Seeds – Best for Fast Shipping to US
Top 12 Best Marijuana Seed Banks - Reviewed and RecommendedIn this section, we will review these seed banks in detail and what makes them puff your stuff.
ILGM – Editor's Pick for the Best Seed Bank Overall (100% Germination Guarantee)
- 100% guarantee for germination
- Free shipping
- Over 100 seed varieties
- 24/7 customer support
- 50% discounts for VIPs
- Slightly higher prices than some banks.
- No phone & live chat support
Their website isn’t just a place to buy cannabis seeds online. It provides helpful information to consumers. That’s helpful guides and tips for any newbie or a seasoned cannabis grower.
Why ILGM is Reputable
ILGM has built a reputation on trust and quality. They’ve been around for over 10 years and have served thousands of happy customers. One of their biggest selling points is free shipping to all US states. They offer free seeds to their favorite American growers.
They also have great seed deals like 10% off on bitcoin payment and their 10+10 free promotions. That's where you can get double your seeds for free.
If you’re new to growing marijuana, you’ll be happy to know ILGM. It has an active forum where you can get tips from fellow growers. Not to mention their grow bible and other detailed guides.
ILGM Seed Varieties
ILGM has a huge variety of cannabis seeds. You can buy auto-flowering cannabis seeds. There are beginner, fast-growing, high THC. Some get high CBD, or female seeds they have you covered.
They have over 100 different seeds. It is not much compared to other seed banks, but their seed quality is unbeatable.
Some of their best-sellers are White Widow, Blue Dream and Gorilla Glue. They also have mix packs which are perfect for growers who want to try multiple strains. All without committing to a large quantity of one strain.
Germination Guarantee
ILGM guarantees 100% of its cannabis seeds will germinate. If your seeds don’t sprout they’ll replace them for free. That’s how much they trust their seeds.
Read full: ILGM Review
User Reviews
ILGM has positive user reviews. On Kiyoh, the seed bank has over 32,000 reviews with an impressive 91% of these as positive reviews. Examples are plenty.
Many growers have praised ILGM for their reliable genetics and excellent customer service. For instance, a user on Reddit (u/GreenThumbGrower) shared. "I've ordered from ILGM twice now, and both times the seeds germinated fast". "They grew into healthy plants. Their customer support was super helpful when I had questions about my order."
On Trustpilot, another satisfied customer (John S.) has good things to report. "ILGM's autoflowering seeds were a game-changer for me. I'm a novice grower, and these seeds made the process so much easier"
Yet, not all reviews are glowing. Some users have reported minor issues with shipping times. A Redditor (u/CannaNewbie) mentioned, " The shipping took longer than expected. It wasn't a deal-breaker, but something to keep in mind if you're in a hurry."
Visit Site
Crop King Seeds – Best Customer Support
- 80% germination rate
- Fast and safe delivery
- Multiple payment options
- World-class reliable support
- Cannabis seed bank has over 700 strains
- No free shipping
- Only premium seeds
Based in Canada, it now proudly serves both North American and international markets. It brings a diverse selection of top-quality cannabis seeds to enthusiasts everywhere.
Why Is Crop King Seeds Reputable?
Crop King Seeds has built a solid reputation over the past 17 years. They have email and phone support so you can get help when you need it. They stand behind their quality with an 80% germination rate guarantee.
They ship fast and safely. Payment is easy with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. As well as Bitcoin and Interac E-Transfers for Canadians. They also have promotions like 10 free seeds on orders over $420.
Crop King Seeds Varieties
Crop King Seeds offers a vast selection of marijuana seeds. They include feminized autoflowering, regular, and high CBD varieties. They stock more than 700 different strains for every kind of grower.
Favorites among buyers are "White Widow," "Purple Kush," and "Green Crack."
They even have a mixed seed pack with several popular strains. Plus, Crop King Seeds offers a selection of fast-version seeds.
Germination Guarantee
Crop King Seeds guarantees an 80% germination rate for their seeds. This means you should follow their germination guidelines. If less than 80% of your seeds germinate, they will replace the failed seeds for free.
User reviews
Crop King Seeds has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars based on various review platforms.
A satisfied customer on Trustpilot, Jake M., has a positive report. "I've had great success with Crop King's autoflowering strains. Their germination rate was impressive, and the customer service was super responsive."
Yet, some users have noted shipping delays. Reddit user u/GrowingGreen22 shared, "The seeds were good quality. But it took longer than expected to arrive.
Visit Site
Homegrown Cannabis Co – Best for Quality and Variety
- Over 500 cannabis strains
- Free shipping on orders over $100
- Guarantee germination
- Quick delivery within 3-5 days
- Excellent customer service with 24/7 support
- Slightly pricier than an average seed bank
- Limited international shipping options
They partner with top breeders and growers to bring you the best seeds for your needs. They focus on quality and customer service. They’re a favorite among regular growers.
Why Is Homegrown Cannabis Co Reputable?
Homegrown Cannabis Co. has been around for over 10 years. They build trust through consistency and service. Apart from their solid germination guarantee, they throw in free seeds. Only almost all orders.
That’s a nice bonus. They have some great deals too, like 12 packs for $99, so high quality seeds are more affordable.
Homegrown Cannabis Co Seed Varieties
Homegrown Cannabis has over 500 cannabis strains. They offer feminized, autoflower and regular seeds.
Among their top sellers, you'll find Strawberry Cough Feminized Cannabis Seeds. They pack a potent 23% THC level, not far behind with a 19% THC content.
It is for those seeking something special. The unique Cake Bomb Feminized Cannabis Seeds is a powerful hybrid containing an impressive 29% THC.
Germination Guarantee
Homegrown Cannabis Co stands offers quality seeds with a solid 100% germination guarantee. This guarantee ensures you get the best start for your growing journey without any risk.
Read full: Homegrown Cannabis Review
User Reviews
Homegrown Cannabis Co has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on their website.
A happy grower on Reddit (u/HomeGrownHero) mentioned this. "Their genetics are solid, and I love the growth support they offer. It's like having a personal cannabis mentor."
On the flip side, a customer on Trustpilot (Emma L.) noted a negative comment. "While the seeds were great, I found their website a bit overwhelming with all the information. It took me a while to navigate and find what I needed."
Visit Site
Seed Supreme – Best for Free Seeds and Deals
- Over 1500 cannabis strains
- Free seeds with every order
- Buy One Get One Free deals
- Discreet worldwide shipping
- Accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
- Customer service could be better
- Limited guarantee on free seeds
Why Is Seed Supreme Reputable?
Seed Supreme have built up a good rep over the years for quality and customer service. They give free seeds with every order. They arguably have the best seed deals.
They also do Buy One Get One Free deals regularly so you get even more value. Seed Supreme ships discreetly worldwide so your seeds arrive safe. They also take Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies so transactions are secure and easy.
Seed Supreme Seed Varieties
Seed Supreme has over 1500 strains from the best breeders to choose from. This includes female seeds, autoflowering seeds, and regular seeds.
Some of their top strains are Northern Lights, White Widow, Green Crack. Plus, some exclusive strains like Gorilla Glue and Girl Scout Cookies. They are sought after by fans.
Germination Guarantee
Seed Supreme offers a guarantee for germination on all their seeds. Yet, there are some conditions. If your seeds don’t germinate within 90 days of arrival, you can claim a replacement. This guarantee doesn’t apply to free seeds.
User Reviews
Seed Supreme has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on various review platforms.
A Trustpilot reviewer, Mark S., praised their variety. "Seed Supreme has an incredible selection. I've found strains here that I couldn't find anywhere else."
However, Reddit user u/CannaConnoisseur pointed out a drawback. "Their customer service was a bit slow to respond when I had an issue with some seeds not germinating. The seeds were replaced eventually, but communication could be improved."
Visit Site
Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Best for Harsh Climate Strains
- Over 100 strains specifically bred for cold climates
- Free shipping on orders over $200
- 80% germination rate guarantee
- Discreet packaging
- Accepts multiple forms of payments
- Limited customer support hours
- Only orders over $200 get free shipping
They’ve found their sweet spot. They focus on strains that can handle colder, harsher climates. This makes them a favorite for growers in northern regions.
Why Is Quebec Cannabis Seeds Reputable?
Quebec Cannabis Seeds 15 years in seed business speaks volume to their reputability. They back their seeds with an 80% germination rate guarantee. Plus, if you spend over $200, you get free shipping.
They also throw in free seeds with larger orders. To top it all off, Quebec Cannabis Seeds offers discreet packaging.
Quebec Cannabis Seeds Varieties
Northern and medical growers can choose from over 100 strains. They are all bred to perform in cold climates.
They offer feminized, autoflowering and regular seeds to fit your growing style.
Their best sellers are Quebec Gold 2.0 with 23% THC and AK-47, a super potent and resilient strain. They also have unique strains. Think Quebec Blue bred to handle those cold temperatures.
Germination Guarantee
Quebec Cannabis Seeds guarantees 80% germination. If less than 80% of your seeds germinate they replace the non germinated seeds for free.
User Reviews
Quebec Cannabis Seeds has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on various platforms.
A satisfied customer on their website, Lisa T., shared this. "As a Canadian grower, I appreciate their focus on strains that do well in our climate. The germination rate has been excellent."
On Reddit, user u/NorthernLights420 mentioned a drawback. "Great seeds, but I wish they had more detailed grow guides for each strain. Still, I can't complain about the quality."
Visit Site
Humboldt Seed Company – Best for Award-Winning Strains
Pros
- Over 200 cannabis strains
- Free shipping on orders over $100
- Germination rate over 90%
- Fast delivery within 3-5 days
- 24/7 customer support
Cons
- Slightly pricier than most marijuana seeds
- Limited international shipping
Humboldt Seed Company is a good cannabis seed breeder and strain breeder. They are based in the middle of California’s Emerald Triangle. That's the heart of growing feminized seeds.
They have a long history of producing award winners. They are the go-to for growers looking for quality and innovation.
Why Is Humboldt Seed Company Reputable?
With 20 years in the business, Humboldt Seed Company has earned its stripes. They guarantee over 90% germination. This way, you get the most out of your high CBD seeds.
They often throw in free seeds with bulk orders. They run deals like buy 2 get one free so their high-quality seeds are more affordable.
Humboldt Seed Company Seed Varieties
You have over 200 strains to choose from with Humboldt Seed Company. They have feminized, autoflowering and regular seeds to suit every grower.
Some of their top sellers are Blueberry Muffin Feminized Seeds. It features 24% THC and All Gas OG Autoflower Seeds with 22% THC. They also have some unique ones like Magic Melon with 22% THC and a fruity smell.
Germination Guarantee
Humboldt Seed Company offers high quality seeds. They guarantee 90% of the feminized, regular, and autoflower seeds will germinate.
User Reviews
Humboldt Seed Company has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on various reviews.
A happy customer on their website, John D., raved, "Their feminized seeds are top-notch. I've had 100% female plants from my last two grows."
Yet, a Trustpilot reviewer, Sarah M., noted, "Their website could use an update. It's functional but not as user-friendly as some other seed banks I have tried out before."
Rocket Seed Bank – Best for Many Breeders
Pros:
- 605+ premium seeds strains
- Free shipping on $200+ orders
- 10 free seeds on $420+ orders
- Around-the-clock support
- Partnership with 20 plus breeders
Cons:
- Rare seed strains sell out quickly
- Some strains are a bit pricey
Rocket Seed Bank is one of the best for cannabis seed lovers. It is based in the USA and Canada and sources from over 20 top breeders and seed bank shops.
It is the go-to seed bank for most cannabis seed growers. Rocket Seed Bank has a seed for you, whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned grower.
Why Is Rocket Seed Bank Reputable?
Rocket Seed Bank offers some enticing deals. You get free shipping on orders over $200 and 10 free seeds when you spend over $420. Plus, their 24/7 support means you’re never left in the dark.
Rocket Seed Bank Seed Varieties
With 605+ strains to choose from, Rocket Seeds has got you covered. It is feminized, autoflowering, regular or CBD rich. They have something for every kind of grower.
Best sellers include Rainbow Haze, Black Gorilla and Blue Haze. They are super popular for their potency and yield.
Germination Guarantee
Rocket Seed Bank backs their seeds with a high germination rate guarantee. If your seeds don’t sprout, their customer service team is ready to assist. They offer replacements and ensure you get what you paid for.
User Reviews
Rocket Seed Bank has plenty of positive user reviews on sites like Reddit and Trustpilot. It has an average rating of 4.5/5 from over 3,000 reviews. Customers rave about the seed quality and responsive support.
One user shared, "The germination rate was fantastic, and the support team was super helpful."
But, a Trustpilot reviewer, Tom K., mentioned a drawback. "Shipping was a bit slow, and tracking information wasn't always up to date. Seeds were of good quality though."
Marijuana Seeds NL (MSNL) – Best for Established Reputation (Since 1999)
Pros:
- Over 200 cannabis strain
- Free seeds with every order
- 20+ years of experience
- High guarantee for germination
- Quick shipping (1-5 days)
Cons:
- Limited response time for emails
- Some shipping delays
MSNL (Marijuana Seeds NL) is a pioneer in the seed business. Founded in 1999 and based in the Netherlands, they have built a good reputation over the years.
They offer a large variety of top quality cannabis seeds. For medical and recreational growers they have a strain for every need.
Why Is MSNL Reputable?
MSNL has built a stellar reputation over the years. That's thanks to their rigorous quality control and customer-centric policies.
They offer free seeds with every order and guarantee high germination rates.
With over 500,000 seeds sold worldwide, their experience is unmatched. Their shipping is fast and reliable, ensuring you get your seeds within 1-5 days.
MSNL Seed Varieties
When it comes to variety, MSNL doesn't disappoint. They offer over 200 different cannabis strains. They include feminized, autoflowering, high THC, high CBD, and regular seeds.
Popular strains are customer favorite premium seeds. They include Blue Dream, Girl Scout Cookies, and Bruce Banner are customer favorites.
Germination Guarantee
MSNL guarantees their seeds. If they don’t germinate , they will replace them free of charge. To make a claim, you need to send them proof of sale and photos of the seeds.
User Reviews
MSNL has received a mix of reviews from users on various platforms. A happy grower on Reddit (u/AmsterdamGreen) has a good report. "MSNL's stealth shipping is top-notch. I've never had any issues with customs, and the feminized seeds always germinate well."
Yet, a Trustpilot user, Alex P., noted a pushback. "While the seeds germinated, I found their strain descriptions a bit vague compared to other seed banks."
Herbies Head Shop – Best for Extensive Seed Selection (2000 Plus Strains)
Pros
- Over 2,000 cannabis strains
- Free seeds with every purchase
- 4-day delivery to the US
- 100% satisfaction guarantee
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Some strains sell out quickly
- Limited shipping outside the USA
Herbies Seeds is a well known name in the cannabis seed industry. It is famous for their freebies and wide strain selection.
It is based in Spain with a USA Express service. Herbies has been serving cannabis enthusiasts for years. Seeds start at just $5.40 so quality is for everyone.
Why Is Herbies Head Shop Reputable?
Herbies Seeds has a clean reputation built over years of operation. They offer free seeds with every order so you get more for your money. Their shipping is fast, 3-5 days for US customers.
Their payment options are many and convenient, Venmo, Cash App, and cash by mail.
Herbies Head Shop Seed Varieties
Herbies has over 2,000 strains. Some of the best sellers are Gorilla Cookies Auto 27% THC and Grandmommy Purple over 30% THC. They also have Godzilla Cookies Auto, super potent and easy to grow.
Germination Guarantee
Herbies Seeds back their seeds with a 70% germination rate.
User Reviews
Herbies Head Shop has over 10,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. One satisfied customer on their website is Maria:
"I love the freebies Herbies includes with orders. It's a great way to try new strains."
On Reddit, user u/HerbiesFan has a small complaint. "Great selection and service, but I wish they offered more payment options. Some of my friends have had issues with their current methods."
DNA Genetics – Best for Premium Strains + Free Shipping
Pros
- Over 200 award-winning cannabis strains
- Free seeds with orders over $120
- Germination is guaranteed with all quality seeds
- Fast shipping
- 24/7 customer support
Cons
- Slightly higher prices for rare seed strains
- Limited international shipping
DNA Genetics was founded in 2004 by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It is one of the most well known and respected weed seed companies in the world.
They supply premium cannabis genetics to growers and hash makers. Each strain has been hand selected and tested to bring you the best premium genetics.
Why Is DNA Genetics Reputable?
DNA Genetics just celebrated their 20th anniversary. That's 20 years in the business to hone their trade!
When you spend over $120, they'll throw in some free seeds. With fast shipping from their California warehouse, your seeds will arrive fast.
DNA Genetics Seed Varieties
DNA Genetics has over 200 strains, but they are most famous for their award winning strains.
Some of their top sellers are Chocolope. It has won over 10 awards including High Times Strain of the Year in 2007. Other popular ones are Strawberry Banana S1, Purple Chocolope and Blue Dream.
Germination Guarantee
DNA Genetics has a good rate of germination guaranteed. Follow the steps in their germination guide, and your seeds are guaranteed to pop.
User Reviews
DNA Genetics has received thousands of reviews with an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.
A Trustpilot reviewer, Chris B., raved, "Their genetics are simply unmatched. Every seed I've grown has been exactly as described."
Yet, a Reddit user, u/GeneticExplorer, pointed out a small flaw. "Amazing quality, but their seeds are on the pricier side. Worth it if you're after top-shelf genetics though."
Sonoma Seeds – Best for Organic and Non-GMO Seeds
Pros:
- 500+ cannabis strains
- 80% germination guarantee
- Free seeds on $420+ orders
- Fast, discreet shipping
- High-quality genetics
Cons:
- No free shipping
- Some strains are pricey
Sonoma Seeds is a reputable seed bank. It celebrated its organic and non-GMO cannabis seeds. They are based in California’s Sonoma Valley. They've quickly gained a following among eco-conscious growers.
Why Is Sonoma Seeds Reputable?
Sonoma Seeds has quality and sustainability as its biggest plus for reputation. They offer free seeds with orders over $420 and guarantee an 80% germination rate. Their shipping is fast and discreet.
Sonoma Seeds Varieties
With over 500 strains, Sonoma Seeds stocks a massive catalog. They offer everything, from feminized and autoflowering seeds to high-CBD and high-THC strains.
Popular strains include Hawaiian Gold, Northern Lights, White Widow, and Blueberry OG. This wide variety has something for every grower.
Germination Guarantee
Sonoma Seeds offers an impressive 80% germination rate guarantee. That is only comparable to another reputable seed bank, Crop King Seeds.
User Reviews
Sonoma Seeds has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars across different platforms.
A happy customer on their website, David R., is one. He shared, "As a Californian grower, I appreciate their focus on West Coast genetics. Germination rates have been consistently high."
On Reddit, user u/SonomaGrower noted something amiss. "Good seeds and service, but I wish they had more detailed growth info for each strain on their website."
Royal Queen Seeds – Best for Fast Shipping to US
Pros:
- 25k service reviews
- Free seeds with every order
- Free shipping within the US
- 500+ strains
- Fast delivery (3-5 days)
Cons:
- Some strains sell out quickly
- Higher prices for certain beaver seeds
Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) originates from the Netherlands and has expanded globally. This ensures hobby growers everywhere have access to the finest marijuana strains.
It has locations in Amsterdam, Barcelona, and now the US market. RQS has become a trusted name among cannabis enthusiasts.
Why Is Royal Queen Seeds Reputable?
Royal Queen Seeds boasts a stellar reputation bolstered by many awards. They offer free seeds with every order.
Their shipping is fast and free within the US. Deliveries typically arrive within 3-5 days. With over 25k service reviews and 100k product reviews, they have a proven track record.
Royal Queen Seeds Varieties
Royal Queen Seeds offers an extensive variety of over 500 cannabis strains. They include feminized, autoflowering, CBD, and F1 hybrid seeds.
Popular strains loved by users include Northern Light, OG Kush, and White Widow. Their catalog also includes newer genetics. Think Gelato and Gorilla, as there's something for every grower.
Germination Guarantee
RQS don't state a germination rate. Their quality control measures and customer support ensure that you receive viable seeds.
User Reviews
Royal Queen Seeds is highly rated by users, with an average rating of 4.7/5 based on over 37,832 reviews. A satisfied grower on Trustpilot, Emma S., is a big fan. She says,"Their autoflowering strains are fantastic for beginners. I had great results with minimal effort."
Yet, a Reddit user, u/RoyalGrower420, mentioned, "While the seeds are top quality, shipping to the US can be a bit slow. Patience is key when ordering from them."
Why Buy from Reputable Seed Banks?
There's something to start your cannabis garden. The quality of your seeds can make or break your entire growing season. Here are a few reasons why sourcing your seeds from reputable online seed banks is a game-changer:
Germination Guarantees
Imagine the frustration of planting seeds that never sprout. Top-tier seed banks understand this pain point and offer germination guarantees. They ensure that your investment in high-quality marijuana seeds doesn't go to waste.
For instance, ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana). They offer an impressive 100% germination rate, giving you peace of mind with every sale.
Trusted Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are worth their weight in gold. Reputable cannabis seed banks proudly show off authentic feedback from experienced growers worldwide. They provide valuable opinions about seed quality, customer service, and satisfaction.
Quality Assurance
Leading seed banks use rigorous quality control measures. They ensure that only the finest genetics make it to your doorstep.
From careful selection to proper storage, every step is designed to preserve the seeds' viability and potency. They guarantee you receive premium cannabis seeds every time.
Expert Breeding Techniques
Behind every exceptional strain is a team of passionate breeders. Established seed banks collaborate with renowned geneticists. They develop unique, stable, and high-yielding varieties.
Customer Support and Guidance
Cannabis cultivation can be overwhelming, especially for beginners. Top seed banks offer detailed growing guides, which show you know how to grow marijuana, and responsive customer support.
They even create online communities. That's where you can connect with fellow enthusiasts and experienced growers alike.
Discreet Packaging and Shipping
Privacy matters, and reputable seed banks understand this. They use discreet shipping methods and packaging. This ensures your order arrives safely and confidentially.
This is particularly important when you buy marijuana seeds online. Or when you buy weed seeds online.
Genetic Stability
Nothing's worse than investing time and effort into a plant, only to end up with unpredictable results. Established seed banks focus on genetic stability. This ensures that your female cannabis plants express the desired traits.
Wide Variety of Strains
From classic favorites to cutting-edge hybrids, the best seed banks offer an extensive selection. They include various cannabis seeds to cater to every grower's needs and preferences. That's whether you're after high THC content, medicinal CBD strains, or exotic terpenes.
How to Choose the Best Cannabis Seeds
We've established the importance of reputable seed banks. Now, let's look at the key factors to consider when selecting your perfect cannabis seeds:
CBD & Other Cannabinoids
The cannabis plant contains over 100 cannabinoids, with CBD and THC being the most well-known. Depending on your goals, you'll want to choose strains with the right cannabinoid profile.
Some seed banks, like Seedsman, offer detailed lab reports for their strains. They help you make informed decisions. For those interested in the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, high CBD seeds are good.
Indoor vs Outdoor Seeds
Your growing environment is important for strain selection. Indoor growers might prefer compact, fast-flowering varieties.
Meanwhile, outdoor cultivators may opt for hardy, mold-resistant strains. Consider your space and resources when making your choice.
Growing Difficulty
Are you a seasoned pro or a greenhorn? Some strains are more forgiving than others. Beginners might want to start with autoflowering cannabis seeds. They are generally easier to manage and quicker to harvest.
Feminized vs Autoflower Seeds
Feminized seeds produce only female plants. They eliminate the need to identify and remove males.
Autoflower seeds begin flowering based on age rather than light cycles. Each has its pros and cons, so choose based on your growing style and goals.
Growing Season and Climate
Your local climate can impact your strain choice. Some varieties thrive in Mediterranean conditions. Others are better suited to cooler climates. Research your local growing season and choose accordingly.
THC Content and Effects
For those looking for a potency, high-THC strains might be the way to go. Yet, don't overlook the entourage effect. It is the interaction of various cannabinoids and terpenes that contribute to the effects.
How We Ranked the Best Seed Banks
Our review process considered several factors to determine the best cannabis seed banks:
Shipping and Payment Options
We focus on seed banks that offer worldwide shipping and a variety of payment methods. Think cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Litecoin. They love privacy and security when they buy cannabis seeds online.
Cannabis Seeds Variety
The best cannabis seed banks offer a diverse selection of strains. They focus on various preferences and growing conditions. We looked for banks with extensive catalogs featuring both classic and innovative varieties.
Pricing & Promotions
Quality comes at a price. We favored seed banks that offer competitive pricing and regular promotions. This ensures you get the best value for your money when you buy weed strains or marijuana seeds online.
Seed Bank Reputation
We scoured customer reviews, forum discussions, and industry reports. To gauge each seed bank's reputation for reliability, customer service, and seed quality. This helped us identify the most reliable seed banks in the industry.
Grow Kits
Some seed banks go the extra mile by offering complete grow kits. They make it easier for beginners to get started with their own marijuana seeds. We gave bonus points to those providing these comprehensive solutions.
Guarantees & Benefits Offered
Germination guarantees, loyalty programs, and educational resources all factored into our rankings. These extra benefits can boost your growing experience. Especially for those new to homegrown cannabis.
Breeders
We looked at the caliber of breeders associated with each seed bank. We favored those collaborating with renowned geneticists and award-winning cultivators. To produce the best cannabis seed varieties.
The Best Cannabis Seed Banks FAQs
How Long Do Cannabis Seeds Last?
When stored properly in a cool, dark, and dry place, cannabis seeds can remain viable for 3-5 years. Sometimes even longer. But, germination rates may decrease over time.
What Seed Banks Deliver to the US?
Many reputable seed banks ship to the US, including ILGM, Seedsman, and Crop King Seeds. Always check the specific shipping policies for your state, as regulations can vary.
Which Is the Most Reputable Seed Bank?
Seed banks like ILGM, Seedsman, and Barney's Farm consistently receive high praise. Especially for their quality, customer service, and reliability. These are often considered among the best cannabis seed banks in the industry.
Is ILGM a Good Seed Bank?
Yes, ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) is widely regarded as one of the best online seed banks in the industry. They offer high-quality seeds, excellent customer service, and a 100% germination guarantee.
Is It Legal to Mail Seeds to the US?
The legality of mailing cannabis seeds to the US is a gray area. While seeds themselves don't contain THC, they're often classified as cannabis products. Many seed banks use discreet shipping methods. This helps cut risks when you buy marijuana seeds online.
Do Seed Banks Offer Stealth Shipping?
Yes. Most reputable seed banks offer discreet shipping. This ensures your order arrives safely and discreetly. This may include using plain packaging or hiding seeds within other products.
Do Seed Banks Offer Germination Guarantee?
Many top seed banks offer germination guarantees. For example, ILGM provides a 100% germination guarantee. Others may offer replacements for seeds that fail to sprout.
Best Seed Banks Final Verdict
We did thorough research and testing. After all the legwork, we highly recommend ILGM. They have a 100% germination guarantee, free shipping and grower’s guides that are super helpful.
Seedsman and Crop King Seeds are some of our top-tier picks, as well. The best for you will depend on your needs and preferences.
Growing various cannabis seeds is about more than just choosing the right strain. It's about passion, patience and continuous learning. You may want to grow for personal use, medical benefits of medical seeds or enjoy the journey from seed to harvest.
When looking to buy cannabis seeds, search for the best weed seed banks. When growing your own marijuana seeds, quality and reliability can go a long way.
The best cannabis seed bank for you will have premium cannabis seeds and good customer service. They offer the tools to help you succeed in growing.
Choose your seeds wisely from one of the best online seed banks. Let your cannabis cultivation journey begin.
Disclaimer: This article does not encourage readers to grow marijuana where it is not legal to do so. It is highly recommended to check legal questions before purchasing these products.
Note This content was commissioned by UP Venture Media in a partnership with the Metro Times. A few of the links on this page may be affiliate links. If you click on an affiliate link and make a purchase within a specific time period, said party may earn a commission. Affiliate compensation does not influence our rankings or evaluations.