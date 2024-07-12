Exotic Matter Announces Zalympix Michigan Judge Boxes On Sale July 20

Michigan, July 11th — Exotic Matter is excited to announce the sale of Zalympix Michigan Judge Kits, a unique opportunity for cannabis enthusiasts to participate in a people’s choice judged competition to find the best cannabis brands and strains from across the state. Hosted by Exotic Matter, Greenwolf & The Refinery and sponsored by House of Dank, these exclusive judge kits will be available starting July 20th at select retail locations across Michigan.
Retailers:
Participants will evaluate the submissions in various categories, including Best Looking, Best Tasting, Best Overall, Heaviest Hitting, Best Terps, and Gassiest. With 24 Flower brands and 14 Rosin brands competing, this event promises to showcase the highest quality and most innovative cannabis products in the state.
“We’re very excited about how the Zalympix has progressed in Michigan and are looking forward to a 3rd year of sharing some of Michigan’s best herb with Michigan’s most serious smokers. Zalympix has featured some of the biggest names in cannabis worldwide so we are glad we can share this platform with great growers from Michigan.” Says Tyler Decoeur, Zalympix Organizer.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to be a judge in the Zalympix Michigan competition. Judge boxes are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to visit one of the participating retailers on July 20th.
About Greenwolf and Zalympix
Greenwolf California is a premier cannabis company dedicated to bringing the highest quality cannabis products to consumers. With over 100 trophies to their name, Greenwolf used their experience with competitions to create the Zalympix, which is highly regarded as one of the most culturally relevant cannabis competitions in existence.
Retailers:
- 313 North - Inkster
- Cloud - Detroit
- Dreams - Southfield
- Elevated Exotics - Escanaba
- Elevated Exotics - Republic
- Fivebuds - Roscommon
- Herbology - Coldwater
- Herbology - River Rouge
- House of Dank - 8 Mile
- House of Dank - Monroe
- Liv - Ferndale
- Mindright - New Baltimore
- Mint - Portage
- Nobody's Home - Benton Harbor
- Olswell - Grand Rapids
- Planted - Flint
- Puff - Utica
- Quality Roots - Berkley
- Quest - Whitmore Lake
- Refinery - Detroit
- Shango - Hazel Park
- The Refinery - Kalamazoo
- The Trap - Muskegon
Participants will evaluate the submissions in various categories, including Best Looking, Best Tasting, Best Overall, Heaviest Hitting, Best Terps, and Gassiest. With 24 Flower brands and 14 Rosin brands competing, this event promises to showcase the highest quality and most innovative cannabis products in the state.
“We’re very excited about how the Zalympix has progressed in Michigan and are looking forward to a 3rd year of sharing some of Michigan’s best herb with Michigan’s most serious smokers. Zalympix has featured some of the biggest names in cannabis worldwide so we are glad we can share this platform with great growers from Michigan.” Says Tyler Decoeur, Zalympix Organizer.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to be a judge in the Zalympix Michigan competition. Judge boxes are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to visit one of the participating retailers on July 20th.
About Greenwolf and Zalympix
Greenwolf California is a premier cannabis company dedicated to bringing the highest quality cannabis products to consumers. With over 100 trophies to their name, Greenwolf used their experience with competitions to create the Zalympix, which is highly regarded as one of the most culturally relevant cannabis competitions in existence.