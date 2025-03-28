Hazel Park cannabis processor permanently shut down after widespread violations

click to enlarge Shutterstock Pre-rolls are a popular way to consume cannabis in Michigan.

A Hazel Park marijuana processor accused of widespread regulatory violations has permanently lost its license and can no longer operate in Michigan, state regulators announced.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) reached a settlement with Flavor Galaxy at 201015 John R Rd. to close the adult-use processor license and bar the company’s owners, Hanna and Jaklin Shina, from any future involvement in the state’s cannabis industry.

Under the consent order signed earlier this week, the license “will not be renewed, reinstated, reissued, or reactivated,” and the Shinas are prohibited from applying for new licenses, working in the industry, or holding any ownership state in a licensed marijuana business in Michigan.

The settlement followed two formal complaints filed by the CRA, one in May 2024 and the other in September, detailing serious violations at the Hazel Park facility, ranging from untagged products and missing inventory records to inaccurate records, misleading labeling, and failures in safety testing and packaging.

In the May complaint, CRA investigators accused Flavor Galaxy of mislabeling its “Amnesia Watermelon Freeze” pre-rolls by claiming they were infused with cannabis distillate and cannabis-derived terpenes, when they actually contained shake infused with botanical terpenes not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for inhalation.

Regulators said the company failed to maintain required formulation records, conducted no safety testing on the final product, and routinely stored marijuana in unsecured, untracked containers. During a site inspection, the agency documented more than 500 untagged vape cartridges, jars of unidentified distillate, and large quantities of cannabis flower and infused pre-rolls with no traceable links to the state’s Metrc tracking system.

The September complaint stemmed from a separate CRA investigation into missing CBD labeling on multiple cannabis products found at a licensed retailer in Jackson. Among the items produced by Flavor Galaxy were Presidential and Amnesia-branded pre-rolls and vape cartridges that lacked required CBP concentration information on the labels. Lab results confirmed measurable levels of CBD in those products, triggering additional violations for failing to meet the state’s packaging and labeling requirements.

In total, the CRA cited the company for at least 20 rule violations, including storing marijuana without Metrc tags, transferring untested or failed products to employees, and adding cannabis to tested batches after the fact, raising questions about whether some products bypassed safety protocols entirely.

The Shinas also served supplemental applicants on another license, which must now be administratively closed and cannot be reactivated.