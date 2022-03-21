Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Artists announced for the Potency Test, a ‘battle of the bands’ hosted by cannabis company Pleasantrees

By on Mon, Mar 21, 2022 at 2:54 am

click to enlarge Pleasantrees is partnering with the Crofoot for the Potency Test. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Pleasantrees is partnering with the Crofoot for the Potency Test.

Cannabis company Pleasantrees has released new details for their upcoming "battle of the bands"-style contest, the Potency Test, where six artists will compete for a grand prize of $5,000 cash and studio time at The Village Studios.

The artists include Pontiac rapper Arie KD, Lansing rapper Kwaj, Battle Creek singer-songwriter Sam Luna, Detroit hardcore band Adventurer, Brighton rock band V*A*S*E*, and Kalamazoo singer-songwriter Grace Theisen.

The six acts will be judged by three guest judges. Those include White Boy Rick, the former teenage FBI informant who was recently freed from prison, whose story has been told as a Hollywood movie and an Eminem cameo on Starz show BMF, and who also launched his own cannabis brand; Chad Nicefield, frontman of rock band Wilson; and Pontiac City Councilwoman Melanie Rutherford, who is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter.

All proceeds will go to charity, though details are to be determined.

The Potency Test will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Crofoot in Pontiac.

Weed Slideshows

Primitiv primitivgroup.com Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Primitiv

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers
Hotbox your car at Ford-Wyoming Drive-in 10400 Ford Rd., Dearborn; 313-846-6910; forddrivein.com Driving and consuming marijuana is not legal, folks. And yes, that goes for the all-too-discreet vape and edible life, too. However, what happens in your car at the 70-plus-year-oldFord-Wyoming Drive-in stays in your car at the Ford-Wyoming Drive-in. That is until you exit your vehicle to snag some optional concession munchies because yeah, dudes and dudettes, you don't have to spring for concessions because you can bring your own. Hell, you can bring full meals, full-blown takeout, eat fucking sushi from your dashboard because no one is going to stop you. All tickets include two movies which mean more time to get and stay high. Oh, and we've all been at a traditional non-drive-in theater and been so high and found ourselves laughing at very inappropriate times (we would like to issue a formal apology to anyone who may have been in the audience of the Friday morning matinee showing of Million Dollar Baby at Star Gratiot in Roseville.) Well, guess what? You can laugh at as many tragic boxing-based accidents you want with no social stigma and no shame. Blaze up and drive in. Just don't forget to turn your headlights off, stoner. Photo via Ford-Wyoming Drive-in/Facebook

20 things to do in the Detroit area when you're stoned AF
Vaporizer For the canna-curious: Ooze Slim Pen Twist Battery with Smart USB, $19.99 Available at various Detroit-area dispensaries; oozelife.com We were canna-curious once when it came to vaping, and we remember not wanting to do a damn thing other than huff and puff on a portable and discreet pen anywhere and everywhere regardless of legal ramifications. Leave the high-maintenance vapes for the canna-sseur and don't overthink baby's first vape (as in you, baby, not an actual human baby, because that would be irresponsible). Welcome to the Ooze life: Ooze, a Michigan-bred cannabis accessory company, was one of the earliest vape batteries around. &#147;Batteries? I thought we were talking about vape pens?&#148; Calm down, newbie. Most disposable vape pens harness a battery, which you can then screw/pop in your favorite concentrate cartridge. You good? OK, so Ooze offers affordable &#151; and colorful &#151; USB rechargeable batteries that are so slim and so portable that you won't even know it's there. Well, that is until you hit that shit and you're on clouds 9, 10, and 420. Photo via OozeLife.com

A 420 gift guide for metro Detroit's canna-curious and canna-sseurs

