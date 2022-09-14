Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Greenhouse of Walled Lake amps up dispensary experience with fresh coffee and doughnuts

‘It’s a whole new wake and bake,’ owner Jerry Millen says

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 3:53 pm

click to enlarge The Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary is now selling coffee and doughnuts from a vintage-style French LeMont truck. - Greenhouse of Walled Lake
Greenhouse of Walled Lake
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary is now selling coffee and doughnuts from a vintage-style French LeMont truck.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary is serving up more than cannabis.

Customers can now get freshly made coffee and doughnuts sold out of a vintage-style French LeMont truck in the rear parking lot of the dispensary.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen teamed up with Eviva Coffee Roasters of Michigan to buy high-quality beans for lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, nitro cold brews, and good old-fashioned cups of Joe.

Millen took no shortcuts. He says he spent more than $100,000 on the truck, which was sent from Argentina, and bought a full-size cappuccino machine and a state-of-the-art coffee maker.

Millen has 50mg packets of Tree House CBD that can be added to the coffee, which Millen says reduces anxiety and increases concentration.

Customers also can buy THC tinctures or powder in the dispensary and add it to their drink for a cannabis-infused buzz.

"It's a whole new wake and bake," Millen tells Metro Times.

He’s also selling mini-doughnuts with flavors such as Boston cream pie, cider, Fruity Pebbles, vanilla, chocolate, and cinnamon sugar. Using a machine that can churn out 2,400 doughnuts in an hour, Millen makes the doughnuts fresh and on demand.

“There is no place in Walled Lake to get a good coffee and doughnuts, so I said, ‘You know what? I’ll make my own coffee and doughnuts,’” Millen says.

“I get bored easily,” he adds. “I’m always looking for a challenge.”

To get to know his customers better, Millen says he’ll be helping serve the coffee and doughnuts.

“Rather than standing in the lobby of my store, it gives me a chance to be outside and meet the people who come to my store to find out what they like and what they don’t like,” Millen says.

For Millen, the coffee truck is part of a bigger plan.

“My mission in life is to help make cannabis mainstream,” he says.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake. More information is available at greenhousemi.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Marijuana News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Inaugural Falling Leaves Fest will combine cannabis with a farmer’s market in Muskegon

By Lee DeVito

Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

It’s a golden age for marijuana users in their golden years

By Kianga J. Moore

It’s a golden age for marijuana users in their golden years

Detroit’s Third Man Records is releasing Sleep’s legendary ‘Dopesmoker’ LP with actual cannabis leaves encased inside

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Third Man Records is releasing Sleep’s legendary ‘Dopesmoker’ LP with actual cannabis leaves encased inside

White House signals that Biden won’t make cannabis reform announcement before midterms

By Sanford Nowlin, San Antonio Current

President Joe Biden.

Also in Weed

White House signals that Biden won’t make cannabis reform announcement before midterms

By Sanford Nowlin, San Antonio Current

President Joe Biden.

New study suggests people who smoke weed are no more lazy or apathetic than those who don’t

By Sanford Nowlin, San Antonio Current

A new study from English scientists may help blow holes in the idea that pot users are unmotivated.

Inaugural Falling Leaves Fest will combine cannabis with a farmer’s market in Muskegon

By Lee DeVito

Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

Pure Roots opens cannabis dispensary at its Lansing cultivation and processing facilities

By Lee DeVito

Pure Roots opens cannabis dispensary at its Lansing cultivation and processing facilities
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us