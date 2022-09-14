Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

White House signals that Biden won’t make cannabis reform announcement before midterms

Progressive Democrats have pushed Biden to address cannabis reform as they struggle to pick up momentum on decriminalization in Congress

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 1:22 pm

click to enlarge President Joe Biden. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
President Joe Biden.

Despite progressives' push for President Joe Biden to unveil a cannabis reform agenda effort ahead of the midterms, the latest smoke signal from the White House suggests it won't happen.

When pressed by reporters Friday about whether the Democratic president had such plans, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "I don't have anything else to share in the upcoming weeks," Marijuana Moment reports.

Jean-Pierre also reiterated that Biden still has the same take on cannabis, which is to federally decriminalize it and expunge prior arrest records, according to the news site. Legalization is something for the states to decide, he's previously said.

Progressive Democrats have pushed Biden to make meaningful changes to pot laws as they work to build congressional momentum on decriminalization, according to reports from The Hill and other news outlets.

This summer, a group of Democratic senators fired off a letter to the White House asking it to pick up he pace on reform by descheduling cannabis and issuing pardons to anyone convicted of non-violent cannabis-related offenses.

Originally published Sept. 13 by our sister paper San Antonio Current.

One Hitters
Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

