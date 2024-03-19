  1. Weed
  2. Cannabis News
  1. Weed
  2. Cannabis News
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

EMU takes on green wave with classes on cannabis

The classes range from the chemistry of cannabis to the regulation of marijuana

By
Mar 19, 2024 at 12:41 pm
Eastern Michigan University.
Eastern Michigan University. Courtesy of EMU
Share on Nextdoor

As the cannabis industry continues to blossom, Eastern Michigan University is offering two unique courses in the fall semester.

One of the courses, URP 479: Canna-plannnig: Marijuana Legalization and Land-Use in Michigan, will explore cannabis prohibition, the war on drugs, rural and urban cultivation, the regulation of legal sales, and the taxes generated from the industry. The class is intended to help students understand local and state marijuana laws.

“There isn’t another course like this in the United States,” Dr. RJ Koscielniak, an assistant professor in geography and geology, said in a statement Tuesday. “No other university is teaching this material and asking these kinds of questions with their students.”

In 2023, licensed cannabis dispensaries in Michigan rang up a record of $3.06 billion in sales, a 25% increase over 2022. With a 10% excise tax on recreational cannabis sales, more than $274 million will go to local governments, schools, and roads this year, according to a Metro Times analysis.

“Cannabis legalization has transformed a lot of places in Michigan — some changes are good and some changes haven’t been necessarily positive,” Koscielniak said. “We get to talk about all that and really have a chance to make sure legalization benefits everyone.”

EMU students also will be offered a chemistry of cannabis class, which will explore the scientific angle of marijuana. That includes how plant sources are extracted to access the terpenes, cannabinoids (CBD), and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“Understanding the science of how cannabis products are made, tested for adherence to regulations, and how they interact with the end users is even more important now that legalization is expanding across the country,” Dr. Harriet Lindsay, professor and interim department head of chemistry, said.

Other universities, from the University of Michigan to Lake Superior State University, have built curriculum around cannabis.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

It’s time to register for free entry into the NFL Draft in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit on April 25-27, 2024.

Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine opens second location in Allen Park

By Randiah Camille Green

Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine's second location in Allen Park offers dine-in and carryout.

Kash Doll talks embracing motherhood for a second time, new album, acting, and legacy

By Kahn Santori Davison

Kash Doll bares it all. (Makeup by Chaniece Clora; fur by The Fancy Success furs.)

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe