Detroit Legend, Icewear Vezzo Partners with Michigan Cannabis Leader Pressure Pack for Exclusive New Launch

Hip-hop artist Icewear Vezzo and pioneering cannabis company Pressure Pack are thrilled to announce their second dynamic collaboration, set to debut this weekend. This partnership brings together the creative force of Icewear Vezzo with Pressure Pack's commitment to excellence in cannabis cultivation, resulting in the launch of two exceptional new strains.

Launching on Friday, February 23rd, the Icewear Vezzo Smoke Solution collection introduces connoisseurs to a premium cannabis experience. Available in select cannabis retailers, this exclusive line features two distinct strains, including the Tris 3.5g eighth and the Wockhardt 3.5g eighth.

Reflecting on this milestone collaboration, Icewear Vezzo remarked, "What I appreciated the most this time was our initiative approach of taking as much time as needed, without rushing anything. We put a lot of focus on the rollout and promotional aspects, ensuring that we could give each aspect of the project the attention and effort it deserved."

To celebrate the launch of Pressure Pack x Icewear Vezzo Smoke Solutions, the duo has joined forces with Detroit comedian Jack Funny for a hilarious promotional skit. The skit featured on Pressure Pack’s Instagram, showcasing Jack's unique humor and wit, brings plenty of laughs, further elevated by Icewear Vezzo's dynamic involvement.