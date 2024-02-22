Detroit Legend, Icewear Vezzo Partners with Michigan Cannabis Leader Pressure Pack for Exclusive New Launch

Hip-hop artist Icewear Vezzo and pioneering cannabis company Pressure Pack are thrilled to announce their second dynamic collaboration, set to debut this weekend. This partnership brings together the creative force of Icewear Vezzo with Pressure Pack's commitment to excellence in cannabis cultivation, resulting in the launch of two exceptional new strains.
Launching on Friday, February 23rd, the Icewear Vezzo Smoke Solution collection introduces connoisseurs to a premium cannabis experience. Available in select cannabis retailers, this exclusive line features two distinct strains, including the Tris 3.5g eighth and the Wockhardt 3.5g eighth.
Reflecting on this milestone collaboration, Icewear Vezzo remarked, "What I appreciated the most this time was our initiative approach of taking as much time as needed, without rushing anything. We put a lot of focus on the rollout and promotional aspects, ensuring that we could give each aspect of the project the attention and effort it deserved."
To celebrate the launch of Pressure Pack x Icewear Vezzo Smoke Solutions, the duo has joined forces with Detroit comedian Jack Funny for a hilarious promotional skit. The skit featured on Pressure Pack’s Instagram, showcasing Jack's unique humor and wit, brings plenty of laughs, further elevated by Icewear Vezzo's dynamic involvement.
The unveiling of Pressure Pack x Vezzo Smoke Solutions coincides seamlessly with Icewear Vezzo's latest musical endeavor, the highly anticipated album "Live from the 6," released on February 2nd, 2024. This synchronicity underscores the synergy between Icewear Vezzo's multifaceted artistry and Pressure Pack's innovative approach to cannabis cultivation. Stream Icewear Vezzo’s album on Spotify, Apple, and Youtube music:
Stay tuned for the launch of Pressure Pack x Icewear Vezzo Smoke Solutions, available at select cannabis retailers starting February 23rd, 2024. Experience the intersection of music and cannabis like never before.
About Pressure Pack:
The Michigan leaders in premium cannabis flower and small-batch production, Pressure Pack is constantly bringing its passion for cannabis to light. From seed to harvesting, each step is thoughtfully planned and expertly cultivated. When you choose a product from Pressure Pack, you can expect a diverse variety of strains, the highest possible quality and Michigan’s most premium flower. Be sure to stay up on all of the pressure by following them on Instagram or visit their website at pressurepackmi.com
About Icewear Vezzo:
Icewear Vezzo is an iconic rapper hailing from Detroit, known for his distinctive sound and unparalleled lyrical prowess. With a string of hits and a dedicated fan base, Icewear Vezzo continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop, cementing his status as an icon in the making. Stay updated with Vezzo on his Instagram and Youtube where you can discover his newest projects, music videos, and additional content.