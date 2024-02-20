House of Dank Set to Open 10th Retail Location, Marking the Start to a New Chapter in the States Capital

LANSING, Michigan - House of Dank's newest recreational cannabis dispensary is set to open next month in Lansing. It will be open daily from 9am to 10pm, this location welcomes individuals aged 21 and older with a valid photo ID for an exceptional cannabis shopping experience.

Located at 2905 N East St, Lansing, MI 48906, this is the tenth addition to House of Dank's growing network of cannabis retail stores. Offering both in-store and online shopping options, the facility boasts a secure, well-lit parking lot, an ATM, and will soon offer a convenient delivery service.

Customers can anticipate the same outstanding customer service, product knowledge, inviting atmosphere, competitive prices, and of course the Clubhouse Rewards program, found at the other nine House of Dank locations across Michigan. H.O.D. Lansing will feature products from renowned cannabis leaders such as Breeze Canna, North Coast, Pressure Pack, STIIIZY, Mitten Extracts, and more. House of Dank’s exclusive CBD line and apparel collections will be available both in-store and online.

Marvin Jamo, owner, expresses his gratitude for the company's unique journey, stating, “We take great pride in our company's origins and the significant progress we've achieved. The expansion into new markets has afforded us the opportunity to deliver a personalized, elevated shopping experience to every Michigan consumer."

Two additional new locations in Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo are set to open in the coming months. For more information on House of Dank's products and services, please visit shophod.com.

About House of Dank





House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the aspects of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products, and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook