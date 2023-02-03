Detroit’s Corktown has a new adult-use dispensary

Liberty Cannabis now offers recreational sales

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 1:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Liberty Cannabis dispensary in Corktown. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
The Liberty Cannabis dispensary in Corktown.

Now that Detroit finally allowed licensed recreational cannabis sales last month, its Corktown neighborhood has a new adult-use dispensary.

Liberty Cannabis, located at 2540 Rosa Parks Blvd., has now been officially licensed for adult-use sales. That means anyone age 21 and older with a valid ID can purchase cannabis there.

Previously, Liberty Cannabis served medical marijuana card-holders only. It has operated since 2020 in the former BotaniQ dispensary, a medical marijuana provisioning center co-owned by ex-Fox 2 Detroit morning anchor Anqunette Jamison Sarfoh, aka Q.

“The people of Detroit deserve access to the highest quality cannabis whether they are a patient or a consumer, so we’re excited to expand access to serve both with a new adult-use license for our provisioning center in Detroit,” said Buzz Thomas, CEO of parent company North Corktown Legacy, who a press release describes as a 10th-generation Detroiter. “The bustling neighborhood of Corktown is lively, trendy, and has a unique identity and charm. It’s been the perfect location for Liberty Cannabis and we now look forward to welcoming a new set of customers into the store.”

Initial store hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The company says last year, it partnered with nonprofits and organizations across metro Detroit, including the Motor City Makeover, Gleaners Community Food Bank, local shelters, neighborhood cleanups, and food drives.

While other communities across Michigan have allowed adult-use cannabis sales since 2019, Detroit’s have been held up by years of legal wrangling. The first of them finally opened in January.

Other Detroit adult-use dispensaries include House of Dank, DaCut, and Cloud Cannabis.

Location Details

Liberty Cannabis Detroit

2540 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit Corktown

3154045756

1 article

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Related
House of Dank's Fort Street location is one of the first adult-use dispensaries in Detroit.

You can finally buy legal weed in Detroit: After years of wrangling, adult-use dispensaries have finally come to Michigan’s biggest city

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Canna-Business articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot

By Steve Neavling

Marijuana delivery drivers are getting robbed at an alarming rate.

Cloud Cannabis is throwing a party to celebrate adult-use weed sales in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

A Cloud Cannabis dispensary.

Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant

Cannabis sales in Michigan continue to soar, hitting record high in December

By Steve Neavling

Cannabis sales continue to rise in Michigan.

Also in Weed

Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot

By Steve Neavling

Marijuana delivery drivers are getting robbed at an alarming rate.

Cloud Cannabis is throwing a party to celebrate adult-use weed sales in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

A Cloud Cannabis dispensary.

Legalizing cannabis reduces opioid prescriptions, study shows

By Rosalind Early, Riverfront Times

States with legal adult-use marijuana can see an up to 37 percent reduction in pharmacy-based codeine sales.

Cannabis sales in Michigan continue to soar, hitting record high in December

By Steve Neavling

Cannabis sales continue to rise in Michigan.
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us