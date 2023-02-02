Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot

In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 2:20 pm

click to enlarge Marijuana delivery drivers are getting robbed at an alarming rate. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Marijuana delivery drivers are getting robbed at an alarming rate.

An alarming number of cannabis delivery drivers are getting assaulted in Michigan, state regulators warned.

In a six-week period between December and January, 13 delivery drivers were robbed, according to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA).

In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars.

The robberies took place in Detroit, Ferndale, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, Utica, Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and Lansing.

Under administrative rules, licensees and applicants must notify the CRA and local law enforcement within 24 hours of a robbery.

The increase in robberies came at a time when dispensaries are reporting record sales.

In December, licensed cannabis sales hit a record $221.7 million in Michigan.

In November, the CRA warned about “a pattern” of break-ins at dispensaries in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties. A majorities of the break-ins occurred when the businesses were closed, between midnight and 7 a.m.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
