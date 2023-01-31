Cloud Cannabis is throwing a party to celebrate adult-use weed sales in Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cloud Cannabis A Cloud Cannabis dispensary.

Cloud Cannabis began recreational weed sales at its Detroit location earlier this month, one of the first dispensaries in the city to become licensed to do so.

Now it’s planning a big celebration in honor of adult-use cannabis sales finally being legalized in the city with food trucks, a DJ, deals on name-brand products, and more. The “grand opening party” is slated for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at its dispensary at 16001 Mack Ave.

The first 100 customers at the door will receive a free ounce of flower with a $50 purchase when signing up for the company’s Cloud Club loyalty program. The second round of 100 customers will get a free Wonderbrett 8th with a $25 purchase if they sign up for the program.

“Recreational sales kicking off in Detroit is a major milestone for us and the entire city, and response so far has been incredible,” Cloud Cannabis co-founder and head of retail Jacob Saboo said in a press release. “That’s why we want to throw a party that represents the lively spirit of the Motor City, celebrating with and giving back to the community that makes it possible to do what we do. From offering a premier retail experience with first-class products to providing meaningful cannabis education, we are proud to be a part of this historical moment and play a role in elevating the health and happiness of Detroiters.”

All medical marijuana cardholders will receive 10% off their purchase, and additional giveaways plus some special guests will be announced on the day of the event.

For more info, see cloudcannabis.com.

Location Details Cloud Cannabis Co. 16001 Mack Ave., Detroit Greater Detroit Area 1 article

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter