Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit man made $2,000 a day from marijuana vending machine featured in TikTok video, ATF says

A raid of the man’s home uncovered 18 guns, several pounds of pot, and more than $12,700 in cash

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge A Detroit man is accused of selling marijuana from a vending machine outside of his house. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Shutterstock.com
A Detroit man is accused of selling marijuana from a vending machine outside of his house.

Marcus Cornwell wasn’t selling pop or snacks from the vending machine outside his home on Detroit’s west side.

According to federal authorities, Cornwell said he’d been making $2,000 a day for the past five years selling marijuana from the vending machine attached to the side of his house at Mettetal Street and Fenkell Avenue.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Cornwell's home on March 16 and found 18 guns, dozens of rounds of ammunition, several pounds of marijuana, and more than $12,700 in cash, according to a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Cornwell said the machine was his primary source of income and that an employee lived with him, according to the ATF.

He also dubbed himself a gun collector and said that “he is aware he is not allowed to possess firearms.” He told agents that most of the guns were purchased “from individuals off the street.” At least two of the guns had been previously reported stolen.

Cornwell was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The ATF was tipped off on Jan. 7, a day after a popular TikTok video of the machine was posted.

The tipster alleged Cornwell was selling marijuana out of the vending machine and also sold drugs and guns to minors.

ATF agents said they bought a total of 9.4 grams of pot from the machine on two separate occasions in February and March.

Cornwell has an extensive rap sheet. He’s been convicted of six felonies between 1997 and 2011, including armed robbery, identity theft, and multiple gun charges, according to the ATF.

“Cornwell was sentenced to more than one year in prison for each of these prior convictions,” the complaint states.

During an April 28 court hearing, Cornwell was released from jail on a $10,000 unsecured bond. The conditions of his release include not operating a vending machine.

A preliminary examination in the case is scheduled for May 19.

@teeallure #Detroit #detroithustlesharder #detroitvseverybody #teeallure #tee #allure #viral #tiktok #funny #babymoney #fyp #funnyvideos #meme #memes ♬ original sound - TeeAllure

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Marijuana News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Former Detroit Lions open flagship dispensary in Michigan

By Alex Washington

Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

By Larry Gabriel

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming.

By Lee DeVito

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming. (2)

Lume Cannabis Co. sues the Village of Pinckney for denying its marijuana license — and loses

By Randiah Camille Green

The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

Also in Weed

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

By Larry Gabriel

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

Former Detroit Lions open flagship dispensary in Michigan

By Alex Washington

Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

Green Pharm opens newest recreational dispensary in Hazel Park

By Steve Neavling

Green Pharm is the latest recreational dispensary to open in Hazel Park.

Ypsilanti is holding a cannabis expungement fair

By Lee DeVito

Even though cannabis use and possession is now legal in Michigan, many people still have cannabis criminal records.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us