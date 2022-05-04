Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

After the 2000 Showdown in Motown, the boxer’s victory was revoked after he tested positive for marijuana

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Mike Tyson's cannabis-infused edibles are in the shape of a human ear with a bite out of it. - TYSON 2.0
Tyson 2.0
Mike Tyson's cannabis-infused edibles are in the shape of a human ear with a bite out of it.

There's a bit of genius, and bald-faced shamelessness, in the marketing of Mike Tyson's new cannabis enterprise, Tyson 2.0. Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion, actor, and now marijuana entrepreneur, is most famous for having bitten a piece off the ear of opponent Evander Holyfield during a 1997 championship fight. Hence, his gummies are named Mike Bites — and they’re in the shape of an ear with a bite out of it.

Apparently, Mike Bites are so popular in the areas where they've been introduced that production facilities can't keep them in stock. Common Citizen, the largest cannabis company in the state, currently produces flower for the Tyson line in Michigan, although it isn't producing the ears.

"Every time they open a new market, it just leaves the assembly line, boom," says Tyson.

Tyson 2.0 produces flower, concentrates, and edibles that are available in some 14 states. In Michigan, Tyson 2.0 flower products are on shelves in the Detroit area and across the state. Earlier this month, Tyson visited LIV (a Common Citizen partner) in Lansing to pose for selfies with customers, give a few interviews, appear at a 420 festival, and promote the Tyson 2.0 brand.

His association with marijuana goes back to an early age. "I had some hyperactivity in my genes so my mother gave me marijuana and liquor to calm me down," Tyson recalls. "It didn't work. It made me go to sleep, but it didn't calm me down. That's how I got involved with marijuana. It was around my house. My family was sex workers, all kinds of drugs and liquor was around the house. I must have been 12 or 11. When I did [try it] I knew I was going to be involved with this for the rest of my life. I didn't want to stop."

Even when Tyson was boxing, he used marijuana to help relax and focus, though there was a period from about ages 18 to 32 when he stopped using it. But in October 2000 when he fought Andrew Golota in Detroit, billed as the Showdown in Motown, Tyson says he smoked before the fight. The fight was initially scored a TKO when Golota refused to come back out for the third round.

"Before I smoked the joint I was scared to death," Tyson says. "And then once I smoked it he was scared to death. ... After that fight, I said I should have been doing this, I should have started smoking [before fights] earlier. They fined me about $300,000 because I broke this guy's cheekbone, his backbone, his eye socket, because they said I was on cannabis and they said it was on an illegal substance.”

He adds, "That sounds crazy right now. I got fined $300,000 for a joint. I didn't even finish the joint, I got half of it."

Because Tyson tested positive for marijuana after the fight, his victory was overturned and changed to a no contest. The Michigan Athletic Board of Control suspended him for three months.

click to enlarge Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary. - LARRY GABRIEL
Larry Gabriel
Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary.

Now Tyson uses the stuff every day. The Tyson 2.0 line includes greenhouse-grown flower and sun-grown strains. One line of products is tied to another colorful episode from Tyson's past. Toad, a top-shelf strain, recalls Tyson's tripping from licking a psychedelic toad — an experience during which he claimed to have died. Tyson 2.0 also produces pre-rolls, drinks, concentrates, and edibles.

On a reviews page on the Tyson 2.0 website, Tyson samples numerous of his own products in one sitting and gets increasingly toasted as the video rolls on.

As wild as much of Tyson's past sounds, he presented himself in a calm and convivial manner on Saturday, attributing his considerable success to god and expressing the desire to help others who have been imprisoned. And he says he really doesn't care about the money.

"I don't put money in any equations in my life, but I will be very successful," he says. "If I thought about money I wouldn't be successful. Once I made money I wouldn't have the drive anymore. I have a perpetual drive, it just doesn't stop."

That, as well as anything else, explains what we've seen of Mike Tyson.

Related
Mike Tyson's 'Undisputed Cannabis Flower' launches in Michigan

Mike Tyson's 'Undisputed Cannabis Flower' launches in Michigan

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Larry Gabriel

Larry Gabriel covers cannabis for Metro Times. He also writes the Detroit Watch in the monthly Michigan Cannabis Industries Report. Larry's chapter "Rebirth of Tribe" in the book Heaven Was Detroit, from jazz to hip-hop and beyond chronicles the involvement of Marcus Belgrave, Wendell Harrison, Harold McKinney,...
More
Scroll to read more Canna-Business articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Former Detroit Lions open flagship dispensary in Michigan

By Alex Washington

Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming.

By Lee DeVito

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming. (2)

Lume Cannabis Co. sues the Village of Pinckney for denying its marijuana license — and loses

By Randiah Camille Green

The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

Cloud Cannabis opens latest dispensary in New Baltimore

By Randiah Camille Green

Products at the Cloud Cannabis New Baltimore dispensary.

Also in Weed

Royal Oak approves its first three recreational marijuana businesses

By Steve Neavling

The Royal Oak Commission approved plans for three recreational marijuana businesses

Ypsilanti is holding a cannabis expungement fair

By Lee DeVito

Even though cannabis use and possession is now legal in Michigan, many people still have cannabis criminal records.

Detroit started accepting application for cannabis businesses on 4/20

By Steve Neavling

The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

Dispensary? Provisioning center? Making sense of terms for Michigan’s cannabis stores

By Lee DeVito

A cannabis store in Ypsilanti uses the word "dispensary" in its signage, though the term is not used by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us