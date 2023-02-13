Cookies begins selling recreational cannabis at its Detroit dispensary

click to enlarge
Cookies dispensary in Detroit is now selling adult-use cannabis.
The 3,500-square-foot store at 6030 Eight Mile Road will celebrate the launch of recreational cannabis and the dispensary’s three-year anniversary with a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, deals, and special giveaways from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The first 150 customers to make a purchase of at least $25 will receive a free product.
The dispensary will continue to sell cannabis for medical marijuana cardholders as well.
“Gage is proud to celebrate its growing partnership with Cookies and TerrAscend in Michigan,” Jason Wild, executive chairman of Terrascend, the company that operates Cookies, said in a statement Monday. “We’re very excited to offer the acclaimed Cookies and Gage products to adult-use customers in Detroit, the heart of one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s largest markets.”
Cookies is open from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Cookies was founded by California Bay Area rapper Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai.
In December, Detroit issued its first round of licenses
for adult-use cannabis retail businesses to open. The city issued 33 licenses for dispensaries, microbusinesses, and consumption lounges. Some of the Detroit adult-use dispensaries have already opened.
