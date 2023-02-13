Cookies begins selling recreational cannabis at its Detroit dispensary

The store is celebrating with a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, deals and special giveaways Saturday

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Cookies dispensary in Detroit is now selling adult-use cannabis. - Courtesy of Cookies
Courtesy of Cookies
Cookies dispensary in Detroit is now selling adult-use cannabis.

The 3,500-square-foot store at 6030 Eight Mile Road will celebrate the launch of recreational cannabis and the dispensary’s three-year anniversary with a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, deals, and special giveaways from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The first 150 customers to make a purchase of at least $25 will receive a free product.

The dispensary will continue to sell cannabis for medical marijuana cardholders as well.

“Gage is proud to celebrate its growing partnership with Cookies and TerrAscend in Michigan,” Jason Wild, executive chairman of Terrascend, the company that operates Cookies, said in a statement Monday. “We’re very excited to offer the acclaimed Cookies and Gage products to adult-use customers in Detroit, the heart of one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s largest markets.”

Cookies is open from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Cookies was founded by California Bay Area rapper Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai.

In December, Detroit issued its first round of licenses for adult-use cannabis retail businesses to open. The city issued 33 licenses for dispensaries, microbusinesses, and consumption lounges. Some of the Detroit adult-use dispensaries have already opened.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We'll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
