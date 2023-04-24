Cannabis company offers jobs to all 400+ Burger King workers laid off in Michigan

click to enlarge
Lee DeVito
A boarded-up former Burger King in Detroit.
Stiiizy, a popular cannabis brand in Michigan, is offering to hire every Burger King employee who was laid off after a franchise owner closed 26 locations
, mostly in metro Detroit, last week.
The company says the new jobs will pay more than most Burger King workers got — $16 an hour for the day shift, $16.50 for the night shift, plus benefits.
The new employees will work at Stiiizy’s manufacturing facility in Orion Township, where the company makes its popular line of vape pods
, infused blunts
, and pre-rolls
.
More than 400 Burger King employees were laid off as a result of the closures.
Stiiizy is offering to immediately hire up to 200 workers. In the coming months, if there’s enough interest from former Burger King employees, Stiiizy says it would hire an additional 200 workers.
The jobs are part-time or full-time — whatever the worker prefers.
The Burger King layoffs came at a time when Stiiizy was having conversations about boosting its workforce to meet the rising demand for its products.
Unlike many cannabis businesses in Michigan
, Stiiizy says it’s thriving because of its popular products and brand recognition.
“We’re really blessed to be in the position we are to hire people,” Ryan Jundt, managing partner of STIIIZY, tells Metro Times
. “We came to the realization a few months ago that every time we make more [products], we simply sell more. We don’t know what our demand is because it’s only hindered by our production capabilities. We are a very aggressive company. So rather than doing it slowly, we’re trying to grow our manufacturing facility as much as possible.”
Stiiizy operates dispensaries in Ferndale, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo
and sells its products to more than 500 cannabis retailers across the state.
“We’re continuing to grow,” Jundt says. “As we continue to add to our product line, we’re going to continue to add jobs. We’re going to be very aggressive with hiring people.”
The company, which is based in California, plans to eventually add flower and edibles to its product line in Michigan, which will require even more workers.
Stiiizy made the application process easy for former Burger King workers. To apply, just email Stiiizy at [email protected]
with your full name, phone number, and email address.
The legal cannabis industry has created more than 32,000 jobs in Michigan.
