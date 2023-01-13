What’s up with Detroit’s ‘Tyvek Temple?’ Plus, other top Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers clicked on the most this week

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge A sign at Detroit’s 20-year Perfecting Church development shows expectations versus reality. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
A sign at Detroit’s 20-year Perfecting Church development shows expectations versus reality.

There appears to be renewed interest in Detroit’s Perfecting Church, a megachurch owned by Pastor Marvin Winans that has been under construction for 20 years and, according to a scoop from Axios, is under renewed pressure of the city, facing a possible public nuisance lawsuit.

Here’s what else our readers clicked on this week:

10. “Attorney for Oxford victims blasts governmental immunity for protecting negligent employees”

9. “Canine to Five to open second Detroit location”

8. “Detroit to get its first Huron-Clinton Metropark with water garden along riverfront”

7. “Indian carry-out spot Pink Garlic has become an Oak Park fave — but this reviewer sees room for improvement”

6. “Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club is reborn as a beach-themed bar”

5. “Richie Hawtin announces ‘warehouse’ tour with Detroit stop”

4. “Activists dig in for potential standoff over woman’s eviction in Detroit”

3. “Trump’s fake electors sued in Michigan, adding to their legal troubles”

2. “Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant”

1. “Detroit puts pressure on Winans to finally finish 20-year Perfecting Church construction”

