Canine to Five to open second Detroit location

It will be the doggy daycare’s fourth outpost

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 11:20 am

click to enlarge Canine to Five owner Liz Blondy at the construction site for her newest location in Jefferson Chalmers. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Canine to Five owner Liz Blondy at the construction site for her newest location in Jefferson Chalmers.

Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood will become home to the newest Canine to Five location come April.

Canine to Five Eastside, the doggy daycare and boarding center's newest spot, will be located at 13208 E. Jefferson Ave. in the Riverbend Plaza. The 8,000-square-foot space will include five dog play areas.

It’s Canine to Five’s fourth overall location, and second in Detroit.

“Detroit is where it all started in 2005,” Canine to Five owner Liz Blondy said in a press release. “It means a lot to me to open another business in the city. Through Canine to Five, I have built such rewarding relationships with so many clients, employees and, of course, DOGS. I cannot wait to see some new and old faces on the Eastside.”

Blondy opened her first Canine to Five in Midtown Detroit at 3443 Cass Ave. It became the site of controversy in 2011 after it uprooted neighboring Birdtown Garden to expand the business. Canine to Five also has locations in Ferndale and Commerce Township.

The business is looking to add 20 new employees to its roster for the new daycare. More info is available at caninetofive.com.

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .
December 28, 2022

