Detroit puts pressure on Winans to finally finish 20-year Perfecting Church construction

click to enlarge Lee DeVito A sign at Detroit’s 20-year Perfecting Church development shows expectations versus reality.

The Perfecting Church on Woodward Avenue near Seven Mile Road is on its way to becoming Detroit’s version of Spain’s unfinished Sagrada Família. First announced in 2003 by Pastor Marvin Winans of the famous family of gospel singers the Winans, construction of the $60 million project has stalled for years, and now faces renewed pressure to move forward.

That’s according to a letter from the city sent Friday, first reported by Axios.

According to the letter, the city of Detroit’s corporation counsel Conrad Mallet city demands details on the current status of the project, including inspection reports and financial records.

Axios also reports that there have been no building permits issued for the project for the past five years, and the city has issued multiple outstanding violations.

The original vision for the 15-acre site included a 165,000 church, a 1,1000-car parking deck, and 70 condos. But the development has been in a state of limbo for many years, earning nicknames like the “Tyvek Temple.”

The project was originally supposed to take only three years to complete.

“We have reached a point where continued forgiveness of inaction is simply irresponsible,” Mallett told Axios.

