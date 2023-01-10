Detroit puts pressure on Winans to finally finish 20-year Perfecting Church construction

The languishing ‘Tyvek Temple’ faces a public nuisance lawsuit, according to letter from the city

By on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge A sign at Detroit’s 20-year Perfecting Church development shows expectations versus reality. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
A sign at Detroit’s 20-year Perfecting Church development shows expectations versus reality.

The Perfecting Church on Woodward Avenue near Seven Mile Road is on its way to becoming Detroit’s version of Spain’s unfinished Sagrada Família. First announced in 2003 by Pastor Marvin Winans of the famous family of gospel singers the Winans, construction of the $60 million project has stalled for years, and now faces renewed pressure to move forward.

That’s according to a letter from the city sent Friday, first reported by Axios.

According to the letter, the city of Detroit’s corporation counsel Conrad Mallet city demands details on the current status of the project, including inspection reports and financial records.

Axios also reports that there have been no building permits issued for the project for the past five years, and the city has issued multiple outstanding violations.

The original vision for the 15-acre site included a 165,000 church, a 1,1000-car parking deck, and 70 condos. But the development has been in a state of limbo for many years, earning nicknames like the “Tyvek Temple.”

The project was originally supposed to take only three years to complete.

“We have reached a point where continued forgiveness of inaction is simply irresponsible,” Mallett told Axios.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Canine to Five to open second Detroit location

By Randiah Camille Green

Canine to Five owner Liz Blondy at the construction site for her newest location in Jefferson Chalmers.

Activists dig in for potential standoff over woman’s eviction in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Taura Brown was on track to own a tiny home on Detroit's west side as part of an innovative project to fight poverty — but now she's embroiled in a bitter dispute with Cass Community Social Services, the nonprofit that runs the program.

Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context

By Allison R. Donahue, Michigan Advance

Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context

Suicide prevention is the focus of 7th annual conference in metro Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Kevin's Song Conference on Suicide includes leading experts in the field of suicide.

Also in News & Views

Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context

By Allison R. Donahue, Michigan Advance

Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context

‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Smoke rises after police used pepper spray against Pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Michigan farmers mix trees, crops, livestock to fight climate change

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

Michigan farmers mix trees, crops, livestock to fight climate change

Harbaugh for Senate? The U-M coach could be just what the Michigan GOP needs

By Joe Lapointe

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us