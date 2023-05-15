Unlawfully fired Starbucks barista back to work at Ann Arbor store following court order

Hannah Whitbeck was terminated for union organizing

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 11:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge At least 13 Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
At least 13 Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

A barista who was unlawfully fired from her job at a Starbucks store in Ann Arbor last year returned to work Monday after a judge ordered the coffee chain to reinstate her.

Hannah Whitbeck is the first Michigan Starbucks worker to be reinstated after being unlawfully terminated for union organizing, according to Starbucks Workers United, the union representing the employees.

“I am excited to be back in the store so I can continue to help the union effort and hold this company accountable,” Whitbeck said in a written statement. “Hopefully they will actually sit down and start bargaining in good faith with us soon so we can get the contract we are still fighting for and deserve.”

Whitbeck works at the store at 300 S. Main St., where her coworkers voted to form a union in June 2022.

At least 13 Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize, part of a wave of union activity at the coffee giant that started at a Buffalo, New York store in 2021.

In February, U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith ruled that Starbucks illegally fired Whitbeck for union organizing and ordered the company to rehire her with back pay. The coffee giant was also ordered to hold a meeting with employees and management to notify them that the company broke the law and that workers have a right to support unionization.

In the order, Goldsmith issued the first nationwide judicial mandate preventing the coffee giant from firing workers for engaging in union activity.

At the time, Workers United alleged Starbucks had fired more than 200 workers nationwide in retaliation for supporting union activities.

Whitbeck was fired in April 2022 after becoming the leading union organizer at the store. Starbucks countered that she was fired because she left work early, forcing another worker to manage the store alone for 20 to 30 minutes.

Goldsmith didn’t buy Starbucks’ explanation, saying there was reasonable cause to believe the company violated the National Labor Relations Act.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lapointe: Replace Justice Thomas with Barack Obama? It’s not out of the question.

By Joe Lapointe

Should Thomas resign — or should Congress expand the Court — Obama would be one of the logical candidates under a second term of President Joe Biden.

Detroit woman evicted from tiny home gets a second chance at life

By Steve Neavling

Taura Brown, who was evicted from her tiny home in Detroit in April, is recovering after receiving a kidney transplant.

Man charged for smashing windows of Detroit bar Café D’Mongo’s pays for damage

By Lee DeVito

Man charged for smashing windows of Detroit bar Café D’Mongo’s pays for damage

Wayne County carjacker accidentally let loose by Ohio jail

By Steve Neavling

Christopher Bibbs Jr.

Also in News & Views

Wayne County carjacker accidentally let loose by Ohio jail

By Steve Neavling

Christopher Bibbs Jr.

Lapointe: Replace Justice Thomas with Barack Obama? It’s not out of the question.

By Joe Lapointe

Should Thomas resign — or should Congress expand the Court — Obama would be one of the logical candidates under a second term of President Joe Biden.

Man charged for smashing windows of Detroit bar Café D’Mongo’s pays for damage

By Lee DeVito

Man charged for smashing windows of Detroit bar Café D’Mongo’s pays for damage

State slaps Stellantis with 8th violation for stench from Jeep plant in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

A nauseating stench is wafting from the Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on Detroit's east side.
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us