Allen Park Starbucks workers unanimously vote to unionize

Now workers at 300 stores across the U.S. are fighting for a contract from the coffee giant

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 1:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A Starbucks sign. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A Starbucks sign.

Workers at a Downriver Starbucks store unanimously voted to form a union, 12-0.

The vote from workers at the store at 23005 Outer Dr., Allen Park occurred Wednesday, making it the 13th Michigan store to join the Starbucks Workers United campaign.

“We at Starbucks Allen Park, store 9435, are proud to announce our unanimous YES to unionize,” the workers said in a statement. “Today we prove that we are a team that stands in solidarity against the systemic mistreatment that not just our partners, but all stores face. Today we prove our voice and our strength. We hope our win inspires all partners and all workers to organize. We have strength in numbers.”

They added, “Our fight does not stop here. This is just the beginning. We may have a long road ahead of us, but we feel nothing but empowered and excited to see where it takes us.”

Workers at around 300 Starbucks stores across the country that have voted to form unions must now negotiate with the coffee giant for new contracts.

The Starbucks Workers United campaign says workers at another Downriver Detroit Starbucks in Riverview will also soon vote to unionize, though a date has not been determined yet.

The news follows other recent labor developments in Michigan. Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation repealing the state’s so-called “right-to-work” laws, which critics say have weakened unions by not requiring members to pay dues.

Also that month, members of the mighty UAW voted for a slate of reform candidates following a high-profile corruption investigation at the union. New president Shawn Fain has promised to usher in a new era for workers with a zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

Related
Shawn Fain.

Shawn Fain wins UAW presidency, completing stunning upset of leadership: After years of corruption, union members voted for change

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jet’s Pizza brings back BLT topping following outcry

By Lee DeVito

The BLT Pizza by Jet’s Pizza was removed in 2021, causing a petition to bring it back.

Ann Arbor’s Bao Boys food truck serves up some of the best buns in Michigan

By Tom Perkins

Ann Arbor’s Bao Boys food truck serves up some of the best buns in Michigan

Due to demand, food trucks return to downtown Detroit earlier than usual

By Lee DeVito

Due to demand, food trucks return to downtown Detroit earlier than usual (2)

YumVillage is taking over El Club’s kitchen with ‘Afro-Caribbean bar food’

By Randiah Camille Green

YumVillage owner and chef Godwin Ihentuge.

Also in Food & Drink

Ann Arbor’s Bao Boys food truck serves up some of the best buns in Michigan

By Tom Perkins

Ann Arbor’s Bao Boys food truck serves up some of the best buns in Michigan

Jet’s Pizza brings back BLT topping following outcry

By Lee DeVito

The BLT Pizza by Jet’s Pizza was removed in 2021, causing a petition to bring it back.

Due to demand, food trucks return to downtown Detroit earlier than usual

By Lee DeVito

Due to demand, food trucks return to downtown Detroit earlier than usual (2)

Bad Brad’s BBQ in Livonia is not bad at all

By Robert Stempkowski

BBQ trio with turkey salad and greens.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us