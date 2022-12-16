Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015

Black residents are killed at a disproportionately high rate, and cops are rarely charged

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge Detroit police officer with non-lethal gun fires at protesters in 2020. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Detroit police officer with non-lethal gun fires at protesters in 2020.

Police in Michigan have fatally shot 135 people since 2015, with 19 of those deaths occurring so far in 2022, according to a database from The Washington Post.

Of the shootings, 25 occurred in Detroit, with 10 of them taking place since March 2021.

Statewide, 35 of the fatal shootings involved a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Two of the fatal shootings involved teenagers under the age of 18.

All but five of the victims were men, and at least 11 were unarmed.

A disproportionate number of the victims were Black. In a state where the 13.6% of the population is Black, 32.6% of the victims were Black.

The rate is likely higher because the race of the victim was unknown in 18 shootings.

The Detroit Police Department led the state in fatal shootings with 23. Michigan State Police was second with 19.

Fatal shootings have been on the rise statewide, with 43 of them occurring in the past two years.

Body cam footage was only available in 20 of the fatal shootings since 2015.

Police are rarely charged in fatal shootings, but the exact number isn’t known because the database doesn’t include this information.

One of the exceptions was in the fatal shooting of Patrick Patrick Lyoya, who was unarmed when he was shot in the head during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4. The officer was charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting trial.

According to the data, nationwide, police shot and killed 8,015 people since 2015, with 1,084 of them occurring so far this year.

