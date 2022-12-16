Community college offers first-ever Fowling class

You can now take a five-week course on the made-in-Michigan game at Washtenaw Community College

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 9:49 am

It’s not football, it’s not bowling… it’s Fowling. - Metro Times archives
Metro Times archives
It’s not football, it’s not bowling… it’s Fowling.

A local community college will soon offer a course on Fowling, the popular, homegrown game that’s like a mix of football and bowling.

Washtenaw Community College has partnered with Ypsilanti’s Fōwling Warehouse to offer the first-of-its-kind course, a non-credit personal enrichment class that will be available for anyone to attend starting in the winter.

“It has been a dream of the Fowling community to offer a class in Fowling, and we are glad to partner with Washtenaw Community College to be the first in the country to offer this class,” Fōwling Warehouse owner-manager Scott Brown said.

The class will be taught by Fowling founder Chris Hutt, who came up with the beer-inspired idea to toss a football at bowling pins with some friends when a plan to build an outdoor bowling alley at an Indy 500 tailgating party didn’t quite work out.

The game caught on, and they soon opened a Fowling club in an old warehouse in the Detroit area, which became the first Fōwling Warehouse. Others have opened Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Atlanta, with a Dallas area location on the way.

The five-week course takes place at the Fōwling Warehouse’s recently opened Ypsi-Ann Arbor location at 3050 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti, and will include the history of the game, its rules, and techniques and strategy. The one-hour classes start at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 and run through March 6.

Registration costs $75, and you do not need to be a WCC student to sign up. Interested Fowling students can learn more at The Washtenaw Community College website.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
