Michigan’s primary election results and a seafood boil at The Whitney: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 6:19 pm

click to enlarge Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Detroit to protest the election in November 2020. - Devi Bones / Shutterstock.com
Devi Bones / Shutterstock.com
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Detroit to protest the election in November 2020.

This week, the primary elections took place, and our readers were interested in Michigan's results.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a Michigan gubernatorial candidate who participated in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. did not accept defeat to winner Tudor Dixon easily, and many of our readers were interested in that story.

And our readers were still very interested in the Michigan Republican director who said they believed that former President Donald Trump should be charged for election lies.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Lawsuit seeks to boot Rep. Matt Maddock from Michigan ballot for trying to overturn election"

9. "Rep. Meijer slams Michigan Democrats for backing far-right opponent in risky ad buy"

8. "Progressive Democrats under attack: Pro-Israel groups throw big money into deceptive ads to sway congressional elections in metro Detroit"

7. "Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil"

6. "U.S. Rep. Meijer loses seat to Trump-endorsed, far-right candidate who peddles unfounded conspiracy theories"

5. "The Peterboro restaurant in Detroit closes for the summer"

4. "Gucci shuts down unofficial Twitter account that tweeted about homeless man in Detroit"

3. "In Michigan governor’s race, Jan. 6 rioter won’t concede to Trump-endorsed candidate"

2. "Zahra Abbas, a Michigan cannabis advocate who used it to treat her epilepsy, has died"

1. "Former Michigan GOP executive director says Trump and Republicans should be criminally charged for election lies"

