Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil

The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer.

For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil.

The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams.

It also comes with Yukon Gold potatoes and a Michigan sweet corn cob, flavored with Old Bay, garlic, and butter brother, as well as a side of house-made vinaigrette cole slaw.

The seafood boil is only available for guests in the restaurant’s outdoor garden by reservation only from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 14.

Based on the Viet-Cajun seafood boil that originated in Houston about 20 years ago, the seafood boil trend has flourished in metro Detroit in recent years, with dozens of spots cropping up and local chefs putting their own spin on the dish.

