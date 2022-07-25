The Peterboro restaurant in Detroit closes for the summer

click to enlarge
Steve Neavling
The Peterboro in Detroit has been serving contemporary Chinese American fare for the past seven years.
Detroit’s Cass Corridor is losing another dining option for the rest of the summer.
The Peterboro, which has been serving contemporary Chinese American fare for the past seven years, is closing its doors for the next few months.
General Manager for Detroit Optimist Society Adam Russell said in an email the goal is to reopen the space as a new concept after a series of repairs and upgrades. Detroit Optimist Society runs several other Detroit restaurants including Honest Johns, Grandma Bob's, and Mutiny Tiki Bar.
The Peterboro's last dinner service (for now) was on Friday, July 22.
"The Peterboro has made the difficult decision to close its doors for the remainder of the summer," owners announced in a press release. "During these trying restaurant times we will be using the next few months to reimagine the space and work on much needed upgrades."
They added, "Thank you to everyone who has supported and loved The Peterboro for the past 7 years, including the amazing staff. We look forward to seeing everyone again soon!"
At least the closing is only temporary, unlike other Detroit restaurants Cass Cafe
and Harmony Garden Cafe
, which both recently shuttered after serving the community for decades.
