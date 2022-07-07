Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit's Cass Cafe to close for good this month

The cafe and exhibition space was an institution for local artists

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 2:36 pm

click to enlarge Cass Cafe is a vegan-friendly spot and Detroit artist hangout. - LIZA LAGMAN SPERL/ FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
Liza Lagman Sperl/ Flickr Creative Commons
Cass Cafe is a vegan-friendly spot and Detroit artist hangout.

Cass Cafe has been a hub for local artists since the early 1990s. When influential Detroit artist Gilda Snowden died in 2014, her repast was held there. A posthumous retrospect for Rico Africa was held there after his passing earlier this year. It was known as a place where the Detroit art community could gather and mingle, and now it’s closing for good on July 17.

A worker confirmed the closing during a call to the restaurant on Thursday but said they were too inundated with calls and the daily lunch rush to provide any further details at this time.

Detroit artist Senghor Reid was devastated by the news.

“Businesses come and go, but damn, that was one of the last vestiges of Cass Corridor,” he tells us over the phone. “One of the things that made Cass Cafe so special was the fact that you could go there to eat and see very purposeful art exhibitions at the same time whether it be an up-and-coming artist or established artist. There’s no other place like it. So many places throw some art up on the wall, but Cass Cafe had real exhibitions and artists took it seriously.”

The beloved local restaurant was also a hotspot for vegans and vegetarians due to several meatless options on the menu.

Reid’s fondest memory of the cafe was Snowden’s repast where he says the local arts community partied all night.

“All of Detroit, like the whole art community, was there and it was so special,” he says. “To have a place like that where you can have those kinds of memorial and pivotal, wonderful gatherings, close is just terrible. You’d see all types of other artists and writers all there converging at the same time.”

The cafe was opened by Chuck Roy in 1993.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now

Trending

New restaurant Petty Cash opens on Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion

By Darlene A. White

The new restaurant Petty Cash on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.

People are really trying to cancel Detroit's Cold Truth over refusing to serve police in body armor

By Randiah Camille Green

Vegan soft serve with a side of ACAB.

Momento Gelato and Coffee brings a scoop of Italy to Detroit

By Tom Perkins

Gelato and sorbet from Momento Gelato and Coffee.

Ima Izakaya is now open in former Gold Cash Gold in Detroit’s Corktown

By Lee DeVito

Ima's new Corktown location in the former Gold Cash Gold restaurant.

Also in Food & Drink

Momento Gelato and Coffee brings a scoop of Italy to Detroit

By Tom Perkins

Gelato and sorbet from Momento Gelato and Coffee.

Southwest Detroit’s El ArteSano serves up healthy smoothies and cold-pressed juices

By Jane Slaughter

Turkey sandwich and smooth avocado smoothie.

Long-standing Rangoli Indian Cuisine in Auburn Hills lives up to its hype

By Tom Perkins

Chettinadu chicken and malai kofta.

Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us