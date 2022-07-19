Midtown Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe to permanently close after 30 years

Detroit is losing yet another longstanding vegan dining option this month.
Harmony Garden Cafe will be closing permanently after 30 years in business. The cafe announced on social media its last day in business will be Monday, July 25.
“Due to lack of labor and rising expenses, we will be permanently closing,” a post on the cafe’s Instagram reads. “Our last day of service to our community will be on July 25, 2022. We will miss all our wonderful guests. Keep your eyes on our social media for updates on what we will be doing next.”
The Mediterranean restaurant “with a twist” is located near Wayne State University’s campus and is known for its vegan and vegetarian-friendly offerings. Beyond the typical falafel and tabbouleh, Harmony Garden Cafe also serves vegan burgers and cheese, but the real treat is its house-made vegan desserts.
It’s the second vegan-friendly Detroit dining scene staple to close this month following Cass Cafe, which shuttered after nearly 30 years on July 17.
The cafe could not be immediately reached for comment, but mentioned plans to offer its vegan and gluten-free desserts, falafel, and artisan teas at other local cafes on Facebook.
Harmony Garden is located at 4704 Anthony Wayne Dr., Detroit; harmonygardencafe.com.
