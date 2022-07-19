Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Midtown Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe to permanently close after 30 years

The restaurant, located near Wayne State University’s campus, was known for its vegan and vegetarian-friendly menu

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe. - STEVE NEAVLING
Steve Neavling
Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe.

Detroit is losing yet another longstanding vegan dining option this month.

Harmony Garden Cafe will be closing permanently after 30 years in business. The cafe announced on social media its last day in business will be Monday, July 25.

“Due to lack of labor and rising expenses, we will be permanently closing,” a post on the cafe’s Instagram reads. “Our last day of service to our community will be on July 25, 2022. We will miss all our wonderful guests. Keep your eyes on our social media for updates on what we will be doing next.”

The Mediterranean restaurant “with a twist” is located near Wayne State University’s campus and is known for its vegan and vegetarian-friendly offerings. Beyond the typical falafel and tabbouleh, Harmony Garden Cafe also serves vegan burgers and cheese, but the real treat is its house-made vegan desserts.

It’s the second vegan-friendly Detroit dining scene staple to close this month following Cass Cafe, which shuttered after nearly 30 years on July 17.

The cafe could not be immediately reached for comment, but mentioned plans to offer its vegan and gluten-free desserts, falafel, and artisan teas at other local cafes on Facebook.

Harmony Garden is located at 4704 Anthony Wayne Dr., Detroit; harmonygardencafe.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Trending

‘Weird’ pizza shop Pizza Cat Max opens in Detroit’s Greektown

By Darlene A. White

“Weird” pizza and retro arcade games have landed in Detroit.

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

By Jane Slaughter

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

Kura Sushi opens second conveyor belt sushi spot in Michigan on Saturday

By Lee DeVito

Kura Sushi opens second conveyor belt sushi spot in Michigan on Saturday

New Mediterranean restaurant Bohemia opens in Royal Oak

By Randiah Camille Green

Bohemia is located below Pinky’s Rooftop and adjacent to Pearl’s Deep Dive, all under the same ownership.

Also in Food & Drink

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

By Jane Slaughter

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

Momento Gelato and Coffee brings a scoop of Italy to Detroit

By Tom Perkins

Gelato and sorbet from Momento Gelato and Coffee.

Southwest Detroit’s El ArteSano serves up healthy smoothies and cold-pressed juices

By Jane Slaughter

Turkey sandwich and smooth avocado smoothie.

Long-standing Rangoli Indian Cuisine in Auburn Hills lives up to its hype

By Tom Perkins

Chettinadu chicken and malai kofta.

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us