Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Rep. Meijer slams Michigan Democrats for backing far-right opponent in risky ad buy

The Grand Rapids Republican called the scheme ‘political jiu-jitsu’

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 4:02 pm

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, left, and his Republican challenger John Gibbs. - Twitter
Twitter
U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, left, and his Republican challenger John Gibbs.

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer blasted Democrats for running ads in support of his far-right opponent, calling the risky scheme an immoral display of “political jiu-jitsu.”

In an op-ed in Common Sense, a newsletter by commentator Bari Weiss, the Grand Rapids Republican said he’s locked in a close primary race with John Gibbs and that the $435,000 ad buy to promote his opponent could cost Meijer the election.

Meijer pointed out that Gibbs is everything the Democrats despise: He spreads lies about widespread election fraud, baselessly “accused the Obama administration of taking part in bizarre Satanic rituals,” and called Democrats the party of “Islam, gender-bending, anti-police, ‘u-racist!”

“So you would think that the Democrats would look at John Gibbs and see the embodiment of what they say they most fear,” Meijer wrote. “That as patriots they would use every tool at their disposal to defeat him and similar candidates that they’ve said are an existential threat.”

Meijer broke with the Republican Party establishment to vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he frequently spoke out against conspiracy theories that Joe Biden lost the election.

Meijer's district in the Grand Rapids area was once solidly Republican, but Trump lost the district in the 2020 election. The newly drawn district is even more Democratic than the previous one.

Noting that the $435,000 ad buy outstripped what Gibbs raised for his campaign, Meijer said Democrats are hypocrites who are playing a dangerous game.

“The only thing that has been more nauseating has been the capacity of my Democratic colleagues to sell out any pretense of principle for political expediency — at once decrying the downfall of democracy while rationalizing the use of their hard-raised dollars to prop up the supposed object of their fears,” Meijer wrote.

The idea behind the ad buy is to boost a candidate who is unlikely to prevail in the general election against Democrat Hillary Scholten. The assumption is that general-election voters won’t support candidates who push baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud.

“Conventional wisdom dictates that these extreme candidates are less electable than the normal Republicans Democrats targeted to defeat,” Meijer wrote. “But with a historically unpopular president in Joe Biden and inflation at 40-year highs, less-electable doesn’t mean un-electable. As the January 6 Select Committee continues to warn about the ongoing threat to democracy, their own party dues are paying to help elect the same villains they rail against.”

This is not the first time Democrats have meddled in Republican primary races this year by promoting far right, pro-Trump candidates. The ads have boosted far right candidates over moderate Republicans in races in California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania.

Democrats aren't the only ones who interfere in primary races. A pro-Israel group backed by GOP mega donors is spending big money on ad buys for two centrist Democrats in the congressional primary election, in an attempt to defeat incumbent progressives U.S.Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Andy Levin.

The primary election is Tuesday.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Trending

Gucci shuts down unauthorized Detroit store tweets and The Peterboro shuts its doors: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Gucci's forthcoming Detroit location.

Progressive Democrats under attack: Pro-Israel groups throw big money into deceptive ads to sway congressional elections in metro Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Progressive Democrats under attack: Pro-Israel groups throw big money into deceptive ads to sway congressional elections in metro Detroit

Former Michigan GOP executive director says Trump and Republicans should be criminally charged for election lies

By Steve Neavling

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Detroit to protest the election in November 2020.

Get to know some of the candidates and issues in Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary election

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is running for reelection in Michigan’s newly drawn 12th Congressional district.

Also in News & Views

Detroit Land Bank Authority seeks buyer to preserve home of civil rights advocate Sarah E. Ray

By Randiah Camille Green

Sarah Elizabeth Ray.

Michigan Court of Appeals rules that county prosecutors can charge abortion providers in the state, despite injunction

By Steve Neavling

Supporters of abortion rights rally in Detroit.

Gucci shuts down unauthorized Detroit store tweets and The Peterboro shuts its doors: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Gucci's forthcoming Detroit location.

Did the Democrats actually accomplish something?

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Sen. Joe Manchin confronted by climate activists in 2021. Perhaps they left an impression on him.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us