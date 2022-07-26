Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Why Democrats are helping a far-right candidate defeat Rep. Meijer in West Michigan primary

It’s a risky, bold move that could backfire

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 12:51 pm

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, left, and his Republican challenger John Gibbs. - Twitter
Twitter
U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, left, and his Republican challenger John Gibbs.

National Democrats are meddling in a Republican congressional primary race featuring moderate incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer and a far-right conspiracy theorist endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is spending at least $425,000 to run TV ads in the Grand Rapids area that promote Republican John Gibbs as a tough-on-immigration, pro-Trump conservative who supports “patriotic” education in schools.

“John Gibbs is too conservative for West Michigan,” a narrator in a TV ad says. “Handpicked by Trump to run for Congress, Gibbs called Trump ‘the greatest president' and worked in Trump’s administration with Ben Carson. Gibbs has promised to push that same conservative agenda in Congress.”

Gibbs, who served in Trump’s U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, has not raised enough money to run TV ads. By contrast, Meijer has raised nearly $2.5 million and has run TV ads for weeks.

The first-term congressman is considered vulnerable in the primary because he voted to impeach Trump for inciting violence during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Democrats believe they have a shot at winning in the general election because Joe Biden defeated Trump in the district.

The idea behind the Democrats’ ad is to boost a candidate who is unlikely to prevail in the general election against Democrat Hillary Scholten. The assumption is that general-election voters won’t support candidates who push baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud.

But it’s a bold, risky move that could backfire if Gibbs wins and is able to defeat Scholten and get a seat in Congress.

"The DCCC boosting John Gibbs is clear evidence of who Nancy Pelosi prefers in this race,” Meijer spokeswoman Emily Taylor tells Metro Times. “Democrats don't want to face Peter Meijer in the November election because Peter is the best candidate to represent West Michigan in Congress, and he's the only candidate who will put the interests of the Third District ahead of partisan priorities. We are confident that voters will see through Democrats' political games while Peter remains focused on the issues that matter most to the people he represents."

This is not the first time Democrats have meddled in Republican primary races this year by promoting far right, pro-Trump candidates. The ads have boosted far right candidates over moderate Republicans in races in California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Trending

How attacks on drag queens in Howell foreshadowed the right’s national anti-LGBTQ+ push

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

LGBTQ flag.

State agency charges Grand Rapids Police Department with racial discrimination in two cases

By Steve Neavling

The Grand Rapids Police Department is accused of racial discrimination in two separate cases.

With focus on climate and abortion, Elizabeth Warren stumps for Andy Levin

By Andrew Roth, Michigan Advance

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally for Levin in Pontiac on July 24, 2022.

Blue Cross Blue Shield slammed for donating to Michigan lawmakers who push election lies, voting restrictions

By Steve Neavling

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan continues to donate to far right Republican lawmakers.

Also in News & Views

State agency charges Grand Rapids Police Department with racial discrimination in two cases

By Steve Neavling

The Grand Rapids Police Department is accused of racial discrimination in two separate cases.

How attacks on drag queens in Howell foreshadowed the right’s national anti-LGBTQ+ push

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

LGBTQ flag.

Local Starbucks workers strike and Sada Baby talks about his career: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Detroit rapper Sada Baby gained notoriety for hits like "Aktivated" and "Whole Lotta Choppas."

Wayne County hosts expungement fair to remove past convictions from public record

By Steve Neavling

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is hosting an expungement fair.
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us