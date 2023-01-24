LOL

Michigan rejected 21,000+ vanity license plates for being offensive

‘BONER4U,’ ‘EFTRUMP,’ and ‘F1STM3’ are among the plate requests rejected by the state

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge “WTFDUDE” is one of Michigan’s 21,000-plus rejected vanity license plates. - Courtesy of Michigan Secretary of State
Courtesy of Michigan Secretary of State
“WTFDUDE” is one of Michigan’s 21,000-plus rejected vanity license plates.

Imagine driving behind a car with a vanity license plate that reads “CUMBATH” or “UAHOE.”

Those were among more than 21,000 personalized license plates that the Michigan Department of State has rejected for reasons including being sexually explicit, offensive, or hateful.

Metro Times submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for all rejected custom license plates in 2022. Instead, the state sent us its full list of plates banned over the past decade or so because the system can’t sort by date.

Most of the denied requests involve sex, obscenities, or descriptions of drugs or alcohol.

A few take jabs at politicians, like “EFTRUMP” and “FBIDEN.”

Some appear to have been vetoed for simply being annoying or unreadable, like “11I11I.”

Many include dick jokes.

You can see a slideshow of some of our favorite rejected vanity plates mocked up on Michigan license plates, or read the PDF of all of the rejected plates that the Michigan Department of State sent us below.

PDF — BWF.01092023.pdf
Slideshow

Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW]

Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW]
92 slides
Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW] Rejected Michigan license plates from 2022 and earlier [NSFW]
Click to View 92 slides

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Read More about Steve Neavling
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

University of Michigan researchers under fire for fraudulent animal experiments

By Steve Neavling

University of Michigan researchers under fire for fraudulent animal experiments

Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing

By Steve Neavling

Kingsley Arms Apartments at 646 Hazelwood St.

Demolition begins on another large section of Detroit’s abandoned Packard Plant

By Steve Neavling

Crews begin demolishing a second section of the Packard Plant in Detroit.

‘Roe v. Wade’ at 50: A look back at the fight for abortion rights in Michigan and nationwide

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

‘Roe v. Wade’ at 50: A look back at the fight for abortion rights in Michigan and nationwide

Also in News & Views

Demolition begins on another large section of Detroit’s abandoned Packard Plant

By Steve Neavling

Crews begin demolishing a second section of the Packard Plant in Detroit.

Knock, knock? Detroit CVS door repair makes a confounding sight

By Steve Neavling

Knock, knock? Detroit CVS door repair makes a confounding sight

Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing

By Steve Neavling

Kingsley Arms Apartments at 646 Hazelwood St.

Michigan Democrats strike back at anti-democracy Republicans with proposed legislation

By Steve Neavling

Detroiters vote in the midterm elections in Detroit.
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us