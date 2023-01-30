Fraudulent animal experiments at U-M prompts call for criminal probe

A national watchdog group is now calling for a criminal investigation of the University of Michigan and its researchers who were caught falsifying or fabricating data following experiments on rats.
The request for an investigation comes after Stop Animal Exploitation Now! (SAEN) discovered a fifth research publication was retracted from a health journal because of suspected fraud.
Four other publications were retracted after an internal university investigation found misconduct among researchers.
In a letter sent Monday to the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), SAEN says the fraudulent research involved more than $5 million in grants.
SAEN is requesting an investigation of the researchers and the university for failing to ensure the research was conducted legally.
“Since these clear incidents of fraud and false statements were allowed to continue over the course of nine years, it is clear that the research administration of the University of Michigan failed to fulfill their responsibilities to insure that research funded through their institution, and for which the university receives indirect costs funding, must be legally and accurately performed,” SAEN Executive Director Michael A. Budkie wrote.
The University of Michigan said one of the primary researchers, Dr. Chung Owyang, a gastroenterology researcher in Michigan Medicine, stopped working at the university on Jan. 3, U-M spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen told Metro Times last week.
The details of his departure remain murky.
Owyang’s research into brains and hormonal reactions resulted in five publications that were later retracted after the University of Michigan determined the work relied on falsified or fabricated data.
Last week, SAEN also called for an investigation by the HHS’ Office of Research Integrity.
A University of Michigan research misconduct investigation committee “found that there was falsification and/or fabrication” of various data published in the American Physiological Society and Journal of Neurophysiology, both of which retracted the publications.
“Both those who actually falsified UM research and the UM research administration must be held accountable,” Budkie said in a statement Monday. “All funding connected to these cases of fraud must be returned to the NIH.”
Metro Times could not reach the University of Michigan for comment on the call for a criminal investigation.
Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter