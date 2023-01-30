Fraudulent animal experiments at U-M prompts call for criminal probe

An internal university investigation found falsified or fabricated data in research journals

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 11:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge University of Michigan researchers are accused of falsifying or fabricated data from experiments with rats. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
University of Michigan researchers are accused of falsifying or fabricated data from experiments with rats.

A national watchdog group is now calling for a criminal investigation of the University of Michigan and its researchers who were caught falsifying or fabricating data following experiments on rats.

The request for an investigation comes after Stop Animal Exploitation Now! (SAEN) discovered a fifth research publication was retracted from a health journal because of suspected fraud.

Four other publications were retracted after an internal university investigation found misconduct among researchers.

In a letter sent Monday to the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), SAEN says the fraudulent research involved more than $5 million in grants.

SAEN is requesting an investigation of the researchers and the university for failing to ensure the research was conducted legally.

“Since these clear incidents of fraud and false statements were allowed to continue over the course of nine years, it is clear that the research administration of the University of Michigan failed to fulfill their responsibilities to insure that research funded through their institution, and for which the university receives indirect costs funding, must be legally and accurately performed,” SAEN Executive Director Michael A. Budkie wrote.

The University of Michigan said one of the primary researchers, Dr. Chung Owyang, a gastroenterology researcher in Michigan Medicine, stopped working at the university on Jan. 3, U-M spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen told Metro Times last week.

The details of his departure remain murky. 
Related
University of Michigan campus.

Researcher out at University of Michigan following accusations of fraudulent experiments on animals: A watchdog group continues to demand accountability from the university


Owyang’s research into brains and hormonal reactions resulted in five publications that were later retracted after the University of Michigan determined the work relied on falsified or fabricated data.

Last week, SAEN also called for an investigation by the HHS’ Office of Research Integrity.

A University of Michigan research misconduct investigation committee “found that there was falsification and/or fabrication” of various data published in the American Physiological Society and Journal of Neurophysiology, both of which retracted the publications.

“Both those who actually falsified UM research and the UM research administration must be held accountable,” Budkie said in a statement Monday. “All funding connected to these cases of fraud must be returned to the NIH.”

Metro Times could not reach the University of Michigan for comment on the call for a criminal investigation. 
Related
University of Michigan researchers under fire for fraudulent animal experiments

University of Michigan researchers under fire for fraudulent animal experiments: The research involved more than $5 million in federal grants


Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Read More about Steve Neavling
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Long-term unemployed Detroiters to get help landing jobs with new federal ‘Jump Start’ program

By Steve Neavling

Mayor Mike Duggan discusses the Jump Start program at a news conference on Friday.

Researcher out at University of Michigan following accusations of fraudulent experiments on animals

By Steve Neavling

University of Michigan campus.

Yes, a Flint councilwoman called residents ‘janky’ — but not all residents

By Steve Neavling

City of Flint.

Minimum wage increase in Michigan blocked by appeals court

By Steve Neavling

Protesters have demanded a living wage of $15 an hour nationwide.

Also in News & Views

Long-term unemployed Detroiters to get help landing jobs with new federal ‘Jump Start’ program

By Steve Neavling

Mayor Mike Duggan discusses the Jump Start program at a news conference on Friday.

Slotkin mulls U.S. Senate run after Stabenow announced retirement

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly.

Yes, a Flint councilwoman called residents ‘janky’ — but not all residents

By Steve Neavling

City of Flint.

Detroit’s long history of evicting Black people for profit

By Eli Day

Detroit’s long history of evicting Black people for profit
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us