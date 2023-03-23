click to enlarge
Cartier glasses are a status symbol in Detroit.
A 29-year-old Detroit man accused of viciously beating a pit bull puppy and then dumping her in a garbage can outside his house because she had chewed his Cartier sunglasses was charged Thursday with animal torture and cruelty.
The man, whose identity will be released when a magistrate signs the warrant, faces up to seven years in prison on a felony count of second-degree animal torture and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.
The man filmed himself beating the dog on March 15, and the video went viral on social media. By Monday, Detroit police became aware of the video and had identified the suspect a day later, when he was taken into custody.
The graphic video shows the man beating and shaking the crying dog until she was motionless. The man then dumped the severely injured puppy in a garbage can outside his house.
The dog survived, but her condition is not known.
“The alleged actions against the defendant are extremely disturbing,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “This case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Michigan Humane began investigating the beating on March 16 and said it was working in conjunction with Detroit police.
Cartier glasses are a status symbol in Detroit
and have been an in-demand fashion item in the city for more than three decades.
They’ve also been a flashpoint for violence. Between 2012 and 2016, Cartier glasses were the motivation behind a wave of violent crime in Detroit
, including nine homicides, 17 non-fatal shootings, and 2,158 robberies.
In May 2019, a teenager was shot and killed for his Cartier C Decor glasses
at a gas station on the city’s east side.
In 2019, Kash Doll gifted Big Sean
a pair of Cartier glasses, “Big Gretch” found herself offered a pair
in 2020, and in 2021, Detroit Piston Cade Cunningham whipped out a pair
after he was drafted to the team.
