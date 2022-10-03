Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Cartier gifts Detroit artists with a new pair of Buffs

The luxury fashion house sends frames to recognize ‘how deeply rooted Cartier has become within the city’s culture’

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 4:24 pm

Cartier gifted rapper Payroll Giovanni and other Detroit artists a new pair of glasses. - Instagram, @payroll_giovanni
Instagram, @payroll_giovanni
Cartier gifted rapper Payroll Giovanni and other Detroit artists a new pair of glasses.

Cartier frames are to Detroit what Timberland boots are to New York. They’re a part of Detroit culture, and one could say an essential Detroit status symbol. In 2019, Kash Doll gifted Big Sean a pair of Cartier glasses, Big Gretch found herself offered a pair in 2020, and in 2021, Detroit Piston Cade Cunningham whipped out a pair after he was drafted to Detroit.

The whiter the Buffs, the more coveted the frames — Cartier’s C Décor white buffalo horn frames have become a status symbol in Detroit.

How Cartier sunglasses became a Detroit fashion — and a flashpoint for violence: Detroit Cartier City

Whether they’re woods, wires, or the highly coveted Buffs, Cartier frames can be seen at weddings, baby showers, proms, clubs, and on a good Sunday, the pulpit. Detroit values Cartier frames, and last week, the luxury fashion house showed its appreciation by gifting a few Detroit celebrities a new pair of Buffs from their fall/winter eyewear collection.

Artist Philip Simpson, DJ Killa Squid, and rappers Payroll Giovanni and Lil Blade were gifted the new frames with photos circulating across social media over the weekend. Inside the signature red box containing the frames was a note that not only thanked the receivers for supporting Cartier, but acknowledging Detroit’s influence of the last few decades.

“We recognize the influence Detroit has had on our eyewear over the years and how deeply rooted Cartier has become within the city’s culture. It is a relationship that we value and will continue to strengthen,” read the included note. It was signed by Mercedes Abramo, the president and CEO of Cartier North America, and Erica Lovett, Cartier North America’s Head of Diversity & Inclusion.

According to LinkedIn, Lovett began working for the fashion house in October 2020.

A note from Cartier. - Instagram, @payroll_giovanni
Instagram, @payroll_giovanni
A note from Cartier.

While Detroit has always appreciated Cartier, rumors that the brand did not feel the same have long been whispered for quite some time.

In 2017, a story about Cartier and Detroit was mysteriously removed from GQ magazine’s website, which linked the luxury eyewear to violence in Detroit.

At the time GQ denied that it removed the story due to pressure from Cartier, and Cartier did not respond to requests for comment. It would be highly unusual for a publication to chose to delete a story it had already published. It sure seemed like Cartier pressured GQ to remove the story.

That story eventually found a home at Metro Times, though the writer offered no comment about what happened to the story at GQ.

Cartier did not respond to a request for comment sent over the weekend.

Despite the negativity, Cartier frames remain an integral part of Detroit history, fashion, and culture. A symbol of both status and celebration, Buffs remain sought after and cherished in the city.

It’s good to know Cartier appreciates Detroit as much as Detroit appreciates it.

Lee DeVito contributed to this story.

