Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit illegally overtaxed homeowners $600M. They’re still waiting to be compensated.

An estimated 100,000 Detoiters lost their home to foreclosures because of over-assessments

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 4:45 pm

click to enlarge Detroit's foreclosure crisis was largely driven by overassessed properties. - VIOLET IKONOMOVA
Violet Ikonomova
Detroit's foreclosure crisis was largely driven by overassessed properties.

The city of Detroit made an extraordinary admission about five years ago: It overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million between 2010 and 2016.

The illegal, inflated property tax assessments resulted in an estimated 100,000 Detroiters, most of them Black, losing their homes to foreclosure.

The Michigan Constitution prohibits property from being assessed at more than 50% of its market value. Between 2010 and 2016, the city assessed properties at as much as 85% of their market value.

To this day, residents have not been compensated for losing their homes or paying more than they owed in property taxes.

The Coalition for Property Tax Justice, a group of advocates for impacted homeowners, is trying to change that. The coalition surveyed more than 200 overtaxed residents to determine how they want to be compensated. The findings were published in a report released Thursday.

“Residents indicated that really no amount of monetary or in-kind compensation could fully repair the harm that the city or county had caused them, their families, and their community,” Alexa Eisenberg, a housing activist and researcher, said at a news conference Thursday. “Residents emphasized that they wanted resources to support them in dealing with the irreparable and intergenerational mental health consequences. They also want the government to apologize and to be held accountable for the wrongs that were committed.”

Eisenberg called for “swift and meaningful compensation.”

Most of the surveyed residents prioritized cash payments as compensation. But that’s likely not going to happen because Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration insists that state law prohibits the city from providing cash payments or tax credits to any of the overtaxed residents.

Activists say they disagree and are calling on Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to give her legal opinion.

“As a lawyer and law professor, I believe the legal logic is flawed,” said Bernadette Atuahene, a professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law and a member of the Coalition for Property Tax Justice. “There are all kinds of programs where money and resources are going to various individuals. The legal logic, in my professional opinion, is suspect, which is why we need to get the attorney general to weigh in on this.”

Duggan and the city council have tentatively agreed to spend $6 million on resources to residents who were overassessed, which only represents 1% of the amount that was over-billed.

Without the option of providing cash compensation or tax credits, advocates say there are still plenty of alternatives. They include home repair grants, houses or side lots from the Detroit Land Bank, Section 8 vouchers, small business assistance, and employment opportunities.
click to enlarge Councilwoman Mary Sheffield. - CITY OF DETROIT, FLICKR
City of Detroit, Flickr
Councilwoman Mary Sheffield.

Council President Mary Sheffield, who has advocated on behalf of residents and the Coalition for Property Tax Justice, said she and her colleagues “are seeking justice for those who have been unconstitutionally overassessed.”

Saying residents “should be allowed to determine how they are going to be made full,” Sheffield indicated that she is “laser-focused on looking at ways on the state level or the philanthropic level that we can provide compensation.”

Sheffield also expressed skepticism about the Duggan administration’s opinion that state law prevents the city from providing tax credits. She said the council is beginning to work with state lawmakers to address any laws that would prevent tax credits as compensation.

“We are working diligently and very hard to find solutions,” Sheffield said. “We don’t just want to put a Band-Aid on it and not get to the core of what happened.”

Sonja Bonnett of the Detroit Justice Center said the coalition's report underscores the importance of compensating residents.

"The report released today just confirms there’s only one right road here and it’s for Mayor Duggan to figure out a way to do right by the folks he serves and compensate them for the money that was wrongfully taken,” Sonja Bonnett of the Detroit Justice Center said. "Imagine if you or I had mistakenly taken hundreds of millions of dollars from the City of Detroit and spent it. Among other things, the judge would still say, ‘return the money,’ and that’s what we’re saying to the mayor, give back the money you wrongfully took.”

The impact on residents has been more than financial, advocates said.

“They spent a lot of time blaming themselves,” Atuahene said. “When you are buried in a mound of shame, there is no space for righteous indignation — anger that leads to action. And so part of the work of educating people about the structural injustice, called illegal inflated property taxes, is freeing them from this mountain of shame so they can move to a place of righteous indignation and fight back. That’s where I believe Detroiters are now.”

Damani J. Partridge, professor of anthropology and Afroamerican and African studies at the University of Michigan, said the over-assessments are part of a long, ugly history.

"From the original Indigenous dispossession until now, people in the place we call Detroit are persistently having their homes taken away from them," Partridge said. "Illegal property tax foreclosure is the newest form of dispossession. This has not only affected residents’ bank accounts, but also their mental health. They need and want cash compensation now."

Detroit resident Sandra Bradley said it was “very hurtful” to learn that the city overtaxed her by more than $4,000. She called on the city to listen to what residents want.

“Let people decide how they want to be compensated,” she said. “Let them speak for themselves.”
Related
Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?: Several questions now loom over Proposal R’s victory


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

Trending

Video captures Grand Rapids cop shooting Black man in back of head following traffic stop

By Steve Neavling

Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

Division, disarray mark Macomb County GOP convention

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

An unidentified Republican delegate objects during the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022

Fundraiser seeks to help struggling ex-Detroit Tiger who never gave up on baseball

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Indigenous sugarbush organizers call for restorative justice with police who raided their ceremony in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Community members boil and stir the maple syrup.

Also in News & Views

Ann Arbor among cities making strong climate commitments

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

Ann Arbor among cities making strong climate commitments

White nationalism resurgence continues to shift and shape Michigan, U.S. politics

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Armed protestors in Lansing support Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.

Video captures Grand Rapids cop shooting Black man in back of head following traffic stop

By Steve Neavling

Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

Division, disarray mark Macomb County GOP convention

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

An unidentified Republican delegate objects during the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us