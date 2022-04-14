Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Ann Arbor among cities making strong climate commitments

Ann Arbor is committed to achieving community-wide carbon-neutrality by 2030

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 10:07 am

click to enlarge An Ann Arbor sunset. - JUWANGOAT, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
JuwanGOAT, Wikimedia Creative Commons
An Ann Arbor sunset.

Michigan cities are among those working to curb the devastating impacts of climate change, by reducing their carbon footprints and expanding resiliency and mitigation efforts.

The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report focused on the ways the world can reduce emissions today. The authors have pointed to the Race to Zero initiative, an effort of more than 1,000 cities around the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Christopher Taylor, mayor of Ann Arbor, said his city is one of them, and is committed to achieving community-wide carbon-neutrality by 2030.

"We know that we in Ann Arbor are not going to solve the climate crisis," Taylor acknowledged. "But we know that we — in alliance with so many other jurisdictions throughout the state, country, and world — that we all have to do our part because none of us will be unaffected."

Taylor pointed out strategies range from deploying solar energy to building out electric vehicles in city fleets and improving pedestrian and cycling safety. He added as more affordable housing is built, they are also working to make it as efficient as possible.

According to a report last year from ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability USA, cities and counties need to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions by 63% by 2030 in order to stay on track for the goals set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Angie Fyfe, executive director of ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability USA, said the number can seem pretty daunting, especially with just eight years left until the end of the decade.

"We then started looking at the pathways to achieve that and realized that we don't have to invent new technology," Fyfe observed. "All of the technologies are already here. The policy instruments that need to be put in place, again, already exist and in many communities are already in place. So that was hopeful."

Taylor added there will be costs associated with climate change whether governments take action or not. If they do not invest now, the costs will come later with the increased severity of storms and rapid changes in weather patterns.

He explained in November, residents of Ann Arbor will have the opportunity to vote for or against a 20-year millage to support climate action programs.

"These are programs like sustainable energy utility, improvements of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, electrification support, resilience centers," Taylor outlined. "Moving towards our zero-waste efforts with expanded recycling and composting."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

Trending

Video captures Grand Rapids cop shooting Black man in back of head following traffic stop

By Steve Neavling

Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

Division, disarray mark Macomb County GOP convention

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

An unidentified Republican delegate objects during the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022

Fundraiser seeks to help struggling ex-Detroit Tiger who never gave up on baseball

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Indigenous sugarbush organizers call for restorative justice with police who raided their ceremony in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Community members boil and stir the maple syrup.

Also in News & Views

White nationalism resurgence continues to shift and shape Michigan, U.S. politics

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Armed protestors in Lansing support Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.

U.S. Rep. Tlaib says she’s improving after testing positive for COVID-19

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The GOP’s attack on LGBTQ+ issues in schools is a natural follow-up to the critical race theory bogeyman

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Republicans are, in bad faith, criticizing Democrats and "woke corporations" for "overreacting" to efforts to protect kids from predators.

Medicare for All is on the come up

By Abdul El-Sayed

Medicare for All is on the come up
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us