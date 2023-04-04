Bailiffs violently clash with housing activists in Detroit to evict a terminally ill woman

‘Either you leave now or someone’s going to need to call EMS,’ a bailiff warned protesters

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 3:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bailiffs and movers forcibly remove protesters who were protecting Taura Brown from being evicted in Detroit. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Bailiffs and movers forcibly remove protesters who were protecting Taura Brown from being evicted in Detroit.

Wayne County bailiffs and their movers violently removed housing activists who had locked arms to form a human wall on Tuesday to defend a Black woman from being evicted from her home in Detroit.

The men punched activists in the face, pulled them to the ground by their hair, and kicked them during several clashes that were occasionally broken up by police. One of the men, who was a mover for the bailiffs, pulled out a knife and threatened a protester.

The bailiffs and movers arrived shortly after 9 a.m. to evict Taura Brown, who has stage-five kidney disease and lost a two-year legal battle to stay in her home that is part of a community of unique tiny houses in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood.

Cass Community Social Services (CCSS), a nonprofit that designed the homes for lower-income Detroiters, received a court order to evict Brown, even though she had paid her rent on time.

Brown and her supporters say she was evicted in retaliation for blowing the whistle on problems at CCSS. She accused the nonprofit and its director, Rev. Faith Fowler, of fraud and micromanaging residents. She also alleged CCSS never intended to provide permanent homes for tenants.

When the bailiffs arrived, activists gathered at the front and back doors of Brown’s house to prevent her eviction.

“No slumlords, no cops, all evictions got to stop,” protesters chanted.

Before bailiffs and nearly two dozen movers confronted protesters, one of them announced, “Either you leave now or someone’s going to need to call EMS.”

During a handful of the confrontations, police intervened and ordered the bailiffs and movers to back off and “act professionally” after some of them were seen throwing punches and shoving women and an elderly man to the ground.


But eventually police backed off, and the bailiffs and movers pushed through the human wall and kicked in the back door of Brown’s house to remove her several hours after they had arrived.

Movers then bagged up Brown’s belongings and carelessly tossed them from the porch to the lawn, breaking some of her possessions.

When Brown moved into her house in early 2020, CCSS promised that tenants who pay rent for seven years will receive the deed to their home, mortgage-free. The goal was to break the cycle of poverty and create a path to homeownership.

Marcy Hayes, a spokeswoman for CCS, was outside the house and declined to comment. When an activist asked her about the violent confrontations, Hayes responded, “She should have moved.” 
Related
How promise of homeownership in Detroit turned to an eviction and defamation lawsuit

How promise of homeownership in Detroit turned to an eviction and defamation lawsuit: Tiny homes, big dreams


Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Mojo in the Morning’ co-host Spike says he’s parting ways after more than 23 years

By Lee DeVito

Former Mojo in the Morning co-host Spike.

Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

By Lee DeVito

Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

Activists ready to defend Detroit woman facing eviction from tiny home

By Steve Neavling

Taura Brown speaks to reporters and housing rights activists about her plan to fight her eviction.

Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate

By Steve Neavling

Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate

Also in News & Views

Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

By Lee DeVito

Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

Lapointe: It’s about time — baseball fast-forwards into the past

By Joe Lapointe

Under new rules, a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park could end before 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids named one of the most ‘beautiful and affordable’ places in the U.S.

By Lee DeVito

Downtown Grand Rapids.

Report: Black workers need more opportunities for apprenticeships

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

An engineer showing a teenage apprentice how to use a lathe.
More

Digital Issue

March 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us