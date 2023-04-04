Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

Sandusky Police are asking anyone who knew Patricia Eleanor Greenwood to come forward

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 10:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A body of a woman found on the beach near Cedar Point in 1980 was wearing a size 12 “disco style” dress. - Courtesy of The Porchlight Project
Courtesy of The Porchlight Project
A body of a woman found on the beach near Cedar Point in 1980 was wearing a size 12 “disco style” dress.

Thanks to funding for new DNA testing for cold cases, police say they have finally identified the body of a woman found on the beach near Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio on March 30, 1980 — precisely 43 years to the day of the discovery.

According to officials, the woman was Patricia Eleanor Greenwood, who was born in 1948 in Bay City and lived in Traverse City and Saginaw.

When police first found the partially decomposed body, they determined that it was a young woman estimated to be about 5’5” tall and 120 lbs. She was wearing a size 12 “disco style” dress but had no other identifying features.

She would have been in her early 30s at the time of death, and may have been a sex worker.

The mystery took a turn in 2021, when Porchlight Project, a nonprofit dedicated to funding new DNA testing and genetic genealogy for cold cases in Ohio, offered to cover the costs to identify the body. Sandusky Police Detective Eric Costante sent a tissue sample to the forensics lab Bode Technology in Lorton, Virginia, which was able to extract DNA from the sample. The DNA was then cross-referenced with public databases and other evidence to generate a strong lead that pointed to a Michigan family.

“This case, and similar cases, highlight the successful outcomes that can happen when advanced technology combined with the expertise and tools available to Genetic Genealogy are applied to cold forensic cases,” Teresa Vreeland of Bode Technology said in a statement.

The lead generated from the DNA test led to a family of twelve children from the same family who were given up for adoption in Michigan. An interview with one of Greenwood’s surviving brothers revealed that he had not heard from his sister since around the time the body was found in Sandusky, and a surviving sister suggested that Patricia may have been a sex worker.

Police are investigating Greenwood’s death as a possible homicide and looking for anyone who might remember her and who she was with around the time of her disappearance.

“Being able to give Patricia Greenwood her name back is the first step in finding the justice that she so deserves,” Porchlight Project board member Nic Edwards said in a statement, adding, “Now it is time for the public to come together and provide information about Patricia Greenwood to the detectives. Patricia needs your help.”

Sandusky Police are asking anyone who knew Patricia Greenwood to call 419-627-5980.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Mojo in the Morning’ co-host Spike says he’s parting ways after more than 23 years

By Lee DeVito

Former Mojo in the Morning co-host Spike.

Activists ready to defend Detroit woman facing eviction from tiny home

By Steve Neavling

Taura Brown speaks to reporters and housing rights activists about her plan to fight her eviction.

Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate

By Steve Neavling

Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate

Lapointe: It’s about time — baseball fast-forwards into the past

By Joe Lapointe

Under new rules, a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park could end before 9 p.m.

Also in News & Views

Activists ready to defend Detroit woman facing eviction from tiny home

By Steve Neavling

Taura Brown speaks to reporters and housing rights activists about her plan to fight her eviction.

‘Mojo in the Morning’ co-host Spike says he’s parting ways after more than 23 years

By Lee DeVito

Former Mojo in the Morning co-host Spike.

Detroit launches program to help renters become homeowners

By Steve Neavling

An aerial photo of Detroit.

Detroit stops Grosse Pointe Park foundation from demolishing building along historic land

By Steve Neavling

The city of Detroit ordered crews to stop demolishing the former Grosse Pointe Park Department of Public Works buildings, which is partially in Detroit.
More

Digital Issue

March 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us