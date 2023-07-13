Alleged blow job leads to Detroit police commissioner's resignation

Former Commissioner Bryan Ferguson says it was all ‘a big misunderstanding’

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 2:19 pm

Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson. - City of Detroit
City of Detroit
Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson.

A Detroit police commissioner accused of getting a blow job from a sex worker in his truck on the city’s northwest side on Monday morning announced he’s resigning.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight,” Commissioner Bryan Ferguson said in a written statement Thursday afternoon. “After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the Board, I am choosing to resign as District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately. Again, I admonish the Board and the police to remain focused on the important work of oversight, transparency and accountability.”

At 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, an undercover narcotics officer with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office spotted Ferguson parked near Schoolcraft Road and Schaefer Highway with a sex worker’s “head in his lap,” Capt. Jason Bates told The Detroit News, saying the woman jumped up “wiping her face off.”

Bates allegedly told the officer, “Hey, listen, I’m a Detroit police commissioner. Can you help me out?”

Ferguson, who received a citation for indecent obscene conduct, denied wrongdoing in a statement Wednesday, calling it “a big misunderstanding.”

In an interview with WXYZ-TV, Ferguson insisted the woman jumped into his truck without his consent, saying she feared for her life.

“I start screaming at her: ‘Get the F out of my truck.’ I was cussing — ‘Get the F out of my truck. Get out. Get out right now!’” Ferguson said.

“She’s hollering out, ‘Please help me, he’s going to kill me!’ I said I don’t even care. Get out of my truck. While I was saying that, I’m trying to push her out of my truck... well, when I went to go step out of my truck, an SUV go pulling out with white lights.”

On Wednesday, Ferguson initially said he was taking a break from attending meetings.

He is married and has a daughter, according to his biography on the city’s website.

Ferguson also coaches little league baseball and used to be a stand-up comedian.

A 2014 graduate of the Detroit Citizens Police Academy, Ferguson was elected to the commission in 2021. In January 2022, police commissioners appointed him to serve as vice chair.

Metro Times couldn’t reach him for comment.

