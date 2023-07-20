Ex-Detroit police commissioner lied about paying prostitute $10 for sex

What Bryan Ferguson told police differs greatly from what he told the public

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 11:32 am

Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson. - City of Detroit
City of Detroit
Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like a former Detroit police commissioner’s wild tale about how was caught with his pants down with a prostitute in his car appears to be a lie.

Though he denied it to the public, Bryan Ferguson admitted to officers that he had paid the sex worker $10 for a blow job, according to a citation obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

“Yes, I gave her $10 dollars for it,” Ferguson told officers from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, according to the citation, adding, “I’m sorry, I know I was wrong.”

Ferguson, at the time a Police Commissioner for District 1, was caught in the act by undercover narcotics officers on July 12, who saw him pull up to a woman who was known by the officers to be a sex worker.

The next day, on July 13, Ferguson told WXYZ-TV that it was all a big misunderstanding, claiming that he saw the woman fleeing from a man while screaming when she entered his vehicle without permission.

“I start screaming at her: ‘Get the F out of my truck.’ I was cussing — ‘get the F out of my truck. Get out. Get out right now!’” Ferguson said.

“She’s hollering out, ‘Please help me, he’s going to kill me!’ I said, ‘I don’t even care. Get out of my truck.’ While I was saying that, I’m trying to push her out of my truck... well, when I went to go step out of my truck, an SUV go pulling out with white lights.”

In another apparent discrepancy between the citation and what Ferguson told the public, Ferguson told WXYZ-TV that he only volunteered his identity as a Detroit police commissioner when he was recognized by the officers. But according to the citation, Ferguson asked the officers, “Can you help me out? Can I throw something out there please?” and added, “I’m a Detroit Police Commissioner.”

“This is going to really mess things up for me,” Ferguson also told the officers, according to the Free Press, which could not reach Ferguson for comment.

Later on July 13, Ferguson announced his resignation from the Detroit Police Commission, a civilian oversight board for the Detroit Police Department.

Ferguson was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent or obscene conduct involving a sex act with a prostitute.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
