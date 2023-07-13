Detroit activist Malik Shabazz has breathing tube removed after massive heart attack

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Malik Shabazz, right, built a reputation as a courageous activist who routinely confronted crime and racism.

Malik Shabazz, a prominent Detroit activist known for confronting racism, drug dealers, and poverty, is beginning to recover from a massive heart attack on June 26, according to a family spokesman.

Shabazz had his breathing tube removed Wednesday, and he’s in critical but stable condition at Henry Ford Hospital, says friend and fellow activist Sam Riddle.

“He’s still battling for his life, make no mistake about it,” Riddle tells Metro Times. “He survived a massive heart attack that would have taken out the average person. But he’s strong-willed and has an indomitable spirit.”

Riddle also credited the community for helping Shabazz recover.

“He’s now breathing on his own, and we believe, as corny as it sounds, that prayer and good vibes worked. They have a healing effect,” Riddle says. “Good will in the community manifested itself in his recovery as he battles for his life. God his good.”

Shabazz is also recovering from an infection caused by a heart pump.

A day after his heart attack, dozens of people, including Mayor Mike Duggan, turned out at a vigil for Shabazz in front of the hospital on West Grand Boulevard.

Founder of the New Black Panther Party/New Marcus Garvey Movement, Shabazz earned a reputation as a courageous, unapologetic activist for Detroiters. He confronted drug dealers at their homes, protested outside grocery stores selling rotten meat, and helped search for missing people. He called on Wayne State University to increase Black enrollment, helped Detroiters find jobs, and marched for peace.

Shabazz also built strong relationships with Duggan, city council members, and police chiefs, and connected them to activists demanding change.

Before his heart attack, he was preparing to accept the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his thousands of hours of volunteer service and leadership.

“Malik Shabazz wades into the grimy side of Detroit that others turn their heads from,” Riddle says. “24/7 he fought for better conditions. We want him back in our midst again.”

