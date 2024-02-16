Zeds Dead, Mersiv to headline GRIDLIFE Midwest fest

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A scene from GRIDLIFE Midwest 2023.

Michigan’s GRIDLIFE Midwest motorsports and music festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, set for Friday, June 7-Sunday, June 9 at Gingerman Raceway in South Haven.

The bass-heavy lineup features headliners Zeds Dead and Mersiv, with support acts including Tape B, Barely Alive, Eazybaked, G-REX, A Hundred Drums, a b2b set from SuperAve and Heyz, and more.

Dubbed “The Music Festival At High Speed,” GRIDLIFE combines electronic dance music with on-track motorsports exhibitions and a car show. The event is now in its 11th year.

“As pioneers of the music and motorsports festival concept, the GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival authentically brings together the cultures of cars and music,” organizer Chris Stewart said in a statement. “It hosts dozens of nationally touring musical acts on Friday and Saturday nights, with non-stop motorsports on track all day, including the wheel-to-wheel GRIDLIFE Touring Cup, epic full-course drifting with some of the world's best drivers, and the brutal speed of Time Attack in the NOS Energy TrackBattle Championship. Coupled with much more throughout the festival, it’s truly an experience like nowhere else in the world.”

This year, the festival is also introducing the HPDE Beginner Single Sessions, where attendees can learn how to drive their own car on the track with the help of a driving instructor.

Tickets and more information are available at gridlifemidwest.com.

