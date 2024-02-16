Zeds Dead, Mersiv to headline GRIDLIFE Midwest fest

Dubbed ‘The Music Festival At High Speed,’ the event mixes electronic dance music with motorsports

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 2:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A scene from GRIDLIFE Midwest 2023. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A scene from GRIDLIFE Midwest 2023.

Michigan’s GRIDLIFE Midwest motorsports and music festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, set for Friday, June 7-Sunday, June 9 at Gingerman Raceway in South Haven.

The bass-heavy lineup features headliners Zeds Dead and Mersiv, with support acts including Tape B, Barely Alive, Eazybaked, G-REX, A Hundred Drums, a b2b set from SuperAve and Heyz, and more.

Dubbed “The Music Festival At High Speed,” GRIDLIFE combines electronic dance music with on-track motorsports exhibitions and a car show. The event is now in its 11th year.

“As pioneers of the music and motorsports festival concept, the GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival authentically brings together the cultures of cars and music,” organizer Chris Stewart said in a statement. “It hosts dozens of nationally touring musical acts on Friday and Saturday nights, with non-stop motorsports on track all day, including the wheel-to-wheel GRIDLIFE Touring Cup, epic full-course drifting with some of the world's best drivers, and the brutal speed of Time Attack in the NOS Energy TrackBattle Championship. Coupled with much more throughout the festival, it’s truly an experience like nowhere else in the world.”

This year, the festival is also introducing the HPDE Beginner Single Sessions, where attendees can learn how to drive their own car on the track with the help of a driving instructor.

Tickets and more information are available at gridlifemidwest.com.

click to enlarge A scene from GRIDLIFE Midwest 2023. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A scene from GRIDLIFE Midwest 2023.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Related
Afro Nation is heading back to Detroit for a second year

Afro Nation is heading back to Detroit for a second year: The international afrobeats and amapiano festival apparently couldn’t get enough of the Motor City

Tags:

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Afro Nation is heading back to Detroit for a second year

By Randiah Camille Green

Afro Nation is heading back to Detroit for a second year

Frontier Ruckus makes sense of their present tense with latest album ‘On the Northline’

By Jeff Milo

Frontier Ruckus: Zach Nichols, Matthew Milia, and David Jones.

International and local DJs to spin at Arabic dance music party Laylit

By Layla McMurtrie

A scene from a Laylit party.

A lesson from André 3000: embrace your weird

By Randiah Camille Green

A lesson from André 3000: embrace your weird

Frontier Ruckus makes sense of their present tense with latest album ‘On the Northline’

By Jeff Milo

Frontier Ruckus: Zach Nichols, Matthew Milia, and David Jones.

A lesson from André 3000: embrace your weird

By Randiah Camille Green

A lesson from André 3000: embrace your weird

International and local DJs to spin at Arabic dance music party Laylit

By Layla McMurtrie

A scene from a Laylit party.

Lapointe: Mixed memories of Wayne Kramer and the MC5

By Joe Lapointe

A mural of Wayne Kramer and the MC5 on Detroit's former Grande Ballroom, where the band recorded its landmark Kick Out the Jams.
More

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us