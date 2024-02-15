Afro Nation is heading back to Detroit for a second year

The afrobeats and amapiano festival apparently couldn’t get enough of the Motor City

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Afro Nation Detroit 2023 had performances by Burna Boy, Latto, Dej Loaf, and Ari Lennox. - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
Afro Nation Detroit 2023 had performances by Burna Boy, Latto, Dej Loaf, and Ari Lennox.

In 2023 Detroit became the second U.S. city to host the international afrobeats festival Afro Nation.

Organizers of the music and culture festival celebrating the African diaspora have announced they plan to return to Detroit for a second round in 2024.

“Motor City we’re back!! Afro Nation is coming to Detroit this year for #AND2024!” Afro Nation posted on Instagram on Thursday. “You know the vibes, you bring the energy and you love the music! We loved the experience last year and can’t wait to be back where the magic of music started! Dates & location coming soon!”

Afro Nation came to Detroit on August 19-20 last year in partnership with Bedrock. Some of the headliners included Burna Boy, Latto, Ari Lennox, and Dej Loaf. The two-day outdoor festival was held at Bedrock’s Douglass Site, where the former Brewster-Douglass Projects once stood.

The international festival, previously held in Ghana, Portugal, and Puerto Rico, touched down in the U.S. in Miami in 2023 with Detroit to follow. Beyond just afrobeats, it includes acts from across the African diaspora including hip-hop, R&B, amapiano, dancehall, and reggae.

Last year’s Detroit festival featured several events like a comedy showcase running in tangent with the main festivities. Organizer SMADE also collaborated with local businesses like Detroit vs. Everybody which printed special “Afro Nation vs. Everybody” and “Africa vs. Everybody” shirts for the occasion.

Despite some confusion about the venue and complaints over set times being released a day before the festival, the event seemed to go over well with attendees.

Following the festival, Afro Nation donated  $100,000 to the Motown Museum.

Dates and performers for Afro Nation Detroit 2024 have yet to be announced. Metro Times has reached out to Bedrock for further details.

