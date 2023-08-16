Afro Nation adds DeJ Loaf and Detroit DJs, but fans are getting antsy over lack of information

Organizers say that set times won’t be released until Friday, a day before the festival

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 12:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf has been added to the Afro Nation festival. - The Come Up Show, Flickr Creative Commons
The Come Up Show, Flickr Creative Commons
Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf has been added to the Afro Nation festival.

Afro Nation, the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival and celebration of African culture, is making its way to the Blackest big city in America this weekend. (Yes, we are still claiming that title for Detroit. We don’t care what you say.)

But while the festival continues to firm up details, fans are taking to social media, frustrated over the seeming lack of information online as the date draws near.

The latest addition to the festival lineup is Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf, who recently dropped a new single “Please Don’t Go” featuring Afrobeats stars CheekyChizzy and Teni, with the latter also just added to the Afro Nation Detroit lineup.

The festival has also announced the addition of several Detroit-based DJs including Blaaq Gold, Donovan Glover, DJ Carter, and DJBJ 3525.

However, it’s three days out from the festival, which runs from Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20, and set times still haven’t been announced.

Over on Afro Nation’s Instagram page, people are leaving comments asking “Where are the tickets, time and address?????” and “Is @burnaboygram coming!!! Who no artist confirm anything and no schedule Ntng! I’m really scared I’m being scammed! Like come on!”

Just to clear some things up, Burna Boy, who is set to headline the festival on Saturday, does have Afro Nation Detroit listed underneath tour dates on his website.

The location of the festival is the former Brewster-Douglass Projects, where Motown greats like Diana Ross once lived. It’s now an empty field owned by Bedrock called “Bedrock’s Douglass Site.” For those who may be coming from other states or countries and are unfamiliar with the location, the address is 501 Winder St., Detroit. The Afro Nation Detroit website’s information pack lists 2490 Brush St., Detroit as the drop-off location for attendees arriving by car, a short five-minute walk from the festival entrance.

This is the first time the site has been used for a festival of any kind following empty promises by Bedrock to “redevelop” the area. It looks abandoned when you put either of those addresses in Google Maps, but trust us, that’s where it is.

Afro Nation organizers confirmed to Metro Times that set times for the festival will be released on Friday, a day before the festival.

Metro Times spoke to the organizers in this week’s cover story about the festival, which has seen success in Portugal, Ghana, and Miami.

Related
Detroit is Afro Nation

Detroit is Afro Nation: The Afrobeats festival uniting the African diaspora heads to the Motor City as Black people reclaim their roots

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Madonna reschedules Detroit concert following illness

By Lee DeVito

Madonna’s back.

Detroit indie rocker Zilched celebrates ‘Earthly Delights’ at hometown record release show

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Detroit indie rocker Zilched celebrates ‘Earthly Delights’ at hometown record release show (2)

Motown Museum receives $10,000 grant on ‘Good Morning America’

By Layla McMurtrie

Hitsville U.S.A.

Detroit is Afro Nation

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit is Afro Nation

Also in Music

Alex Goss & Detroit Soul Rhythm Band to perform at Southfield’s Summer Wine Down

By Steve Neavling

Alex Goss and Artema Byrd from the Alex Goss and Detroit Soul Rhythm Band.

Annual community music festival SW Fest returns for third year

By Layla McMurtrie

Musicians perform at the 2021 Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit.

Cranbrook Art Museum’s Poolside Performances series features set by Na Bonsai

By Randiah Camille Green

A previous Poolside Performance at Cranbrook Art Museum.

Detroit is Afro Nation

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit is Afro Nation
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us