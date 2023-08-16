Afro Nation adds DeJ Loaf and Detroit DJs, but fans are getting antsy over lack of information

Afro Nation, the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival and celebration of African culture, is making its way to the Blackest big city in America this weekend. (Yes, we are still claiming that title for Detroit. We don’t care what you say.)

But while the festival continues to firm up details, fans are taking to social media, frustrated over the seeming lack of information online as the date draws near.

The latest addition to the festival lineup is Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf, who recently dropped a new single “Please Don’t Go” featuring Afrobeats stars CheekyChizzy and Teni, with the latter also just added to the Afro Nation Detroit lineup.

The festival has also announced the addition of several Detroit-based DJs including Blaaq Gold, Donovan Glover, DJ Carter, and DJBJ 3525.

However, it’s three days out from the festival, which runs from Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20, and set times still haven’t been announced.

Over on Afro Nation’s Instagram page, people are leaving comments asking “Where are the tickets, time and address?????” and “Is @burnaboygram coming!!! Who no artist confirm anything and no schedule Ntng! I’m really scared I’m being scammed! Like come on!”

Just to clear some things up, Burna Boy, who is set to headline the festival on Saturday, does have Afro Nation Detroit listed underneath tour dates on his website.

The location of the festival is the former Brewster-Douglass Projects, where Motown greats like Diana Ross once lived. It’s now an empty field owned by Bedrock called “Bedrock’s Douglass Site.” For those who may be coming from other states or countries and are unfamiliar with the location, the address is 501 Winder St., Detroit. The Afro Nation Detroit website’s information pack lists 2490 Brush St., Detroit as the drop-off location for attendees arriving by car, a short five-minute walk from the festival entrance.

This is the first time the site has been used for a festival of any kind following empty promises by Bedrock to “redevelop” the area. It looks abandoned when you put either of those addresses in Google Maps, but trust us, that’s where it is.

Afro Nation organizers confirmed to Metro Times that set times for the festival will be released on Friday, a day before the festival.

Metro Times spoke to the organizers in this week’s cover story about the festival, which has seen success in Portugal, Ghana, and Miami.

