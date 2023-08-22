Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Afro Nation festival donates $100k to Detroit’s Motown Museum

Organizers also gave more than 3,000 tickets to local first responders and nonprofits

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Afro Nation organizers donated $100,000 to the Motown Museum on Monday. - Shaun Llewellyn (courtesy photo)
Shaun Llewellyn (courtesy photo)
Afro Nation organizers donated $100,000 to the Motown Museum on Monday.

After a weekend of celebrating global Black music in Detroit, the international Afro Nation music festival donated $100,000 to the city’s Motown Museum.

Festival organizers held an afterglow party for its staff at the museum on Monday, where they presented the funds.

“We’re very proud to be making a charitable donation of $100,000 dollars to the Motown Museum, an institution that stands as a pillar of culture in the city of Detroit and the world,” Natasha Manly, CEO of Afro Nation producers Event Horizon, said in a statement.

The city also presented Afro Nation with a Spirit of Detroit award and Certificate of Recognition from the mayor’s office for donating more than 3,000 tickets to local first responders and nonprofits.

The festival, which features Black music genres like afrobeats, hip-hop, amapiano, and R&B, was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors. It was held at the site of the former Brewster-Douglass Housing Projects in Detroit, where Motown stars like Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, and Mary Wilson once lived.

Headliners included Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Davido, alongside made-in-Detroit acts like DeJ Loaf and Ebony Riley.

The festival first launched in Portugal in 2019. Detroit was the second U.S. city to host it, following Miami earlier this year.

Motown was founded in Detroit in 1959, and would go on to see wild success in creating and promoting Black music around the world.

The Motown Museum is undergoing a massive $55 million expansion that will grow its campus to a 50,000-square-foot world-class tourist destination with new educational exhibits and a performance theater.

@metrotimes #AfroNation made a stop in #Detroit over the weekend, and we were there to see it all. Visit our website for more photos. #detroitmetrotimes #detroitmusic #latto #burnaboy ♬ Sittin' On Top Of The World - Burna Boy

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Afro Nation festival in Detroit

Saturday, Aug. 19.
215 slides
Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19.
Click to View 215 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

City ends Moneybagg Yo’s Detroit show early due to capacity issues

By Lee DeVito

“Fire Marshalls shut down Moneybagg Yo’s show due to over capacity,” DJ Akademiks wrote in an Instagram post.

Motown Museum receives $10,000 grant on ‘Good Morning America’

By Layla McMurtrie

Hitsville U.S.A.

Don’t sleep on Baker’s Keyboard Lounge in Detroit

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge is self-described as the “world’s oldest jazz club.”

Aretha Franklin’s longtime bassist tells all in ‘My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong’

By Jim McFarlin

Aretha Franklin’s longtime bassist tells all in ‘My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong’ (2)

Also in Music

Greensky Bluegrass announces mini Michigan tour

By Lee DeVito

Greensky Bluegrass announces mini Michigan tour (2)

City ends Moneybagg Yo’s Detroit show early due to capacity issues

By Lee DeVito

“Fire Marshalls shut down Moneybagg Yo’s show due to over capacity,” DJ Akademiks wrote in an Instagram post.

Bob Dylan announces Grand Rapids tour date

By Lee DeVito

Bob Dylan.

Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium! SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium!
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us